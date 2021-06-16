Revolving doors: All-London recruitment round as Proskauer and Trowers make corporate additions

Proskauer has appointed M&A partner Rebecca Villarreal from Kirkland & Ellis to its London office to boost the firm’s corporate credentials.

Villarreal is an experienced adviser to private investment funds, portfolio companies and management teams on transactions spanning the financial services, real estate, industrials and chemicals, technology and consumer sectors across Europe.

Steven Davis, co-head of Proskauer’s global M&A group said: ‘Her arrival will increase our market-recognised expertise in PE transactions in the financial services sector as well as our credentials in the private equity real estate space and increase our ability to service the expanding platforms of our clients.’

Also in London, Trowers & Hamlins has also strengthened its corporate practice, hiring partner Steven Raize from Gateley. Raize is a seasoned M&A lawyer, having been qualified for 25 years, and in that time he has developed a specialism for advising owners, trade buyers and private equity houses on transactions in the TMT and recruitment sectors.

DLA Piper, meanwhile, has made a key addition to its London competition team with the arrival of partner Matt Evans from Jones Day. Having previously led Jones Day’s UK competition practice, Evans is an experienced adviser with a particular focus on the merger control aspects of corporate transactions. He also specialises in assisting on investigations into anti-competitive agreements and practices, including cartels and supply arrangements, market investigations, abuse of dominant position, state aid and general commercial issues.

DWF has taken a partner from Osborne Clarke as part of its latest real estate drive, hiring Shane Toal to its London office. In his new role, Toal will lead the real estate aspects of DWF’s UK energy group, advising on all real estate, land rights and consenting aspects of energy and infrastructure transactions.

Toal said: ‘DWF has a very strong sense of direction with respect to the evolution of the energy and infrastructure sector and it’s offering, underpinned by a strong UK and international team. This makes for a very compelling, vibrant and dynamic offering.’

West End firm Seddons has appointed a new head of construction via the appointment of former Boodle Hatfield partner John Wevill. A senior name in the field, Wevill, who also headed up Boodle Hatfield’s construction practice, is ranked by The Legal 500 in the non-contentious construction category.

He has a broad practice spanning both contentious and non-contentious construction work, acting for clients including residential and commercial developers, family offices, architects, banks and consultants.

Finally, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has made an ambitious hire by bringing in ex-Clifford Chance asset finance partner Antony Single. Based in London, Single will continue to advise financiers and lessors on aviation, defence and other asset-backed and receivables-backed finance and leasing transactions. He also has a strong background of advising on airline restructurings and workouts.

Mark Lessard, head of Pillsbury’s finance practice, said: ‘Antony really does it all in this highly-specialised sector.’ He added: ‘The fact that he has thrived in both up and down markets was very attractive to the team.’