Legal Business Blogs

Pioneering City arbitration set secures DC launch with latest member

Posted on |
Litigation
Pioneering City arbitration set secures DC launch with latest member

Int-Arb Arbitrators & Mediators (Int-Arb), the specialist set of advocates launched earlier this year, is opening a new branch in Washington DC with the recruitment of its latest member.

The veteran mediator and arbitrator Wolf von Kumberg becomes the sixth tenant at Int-Arb, the set and membership service for independent practitioners launched in January. Von Kumberg, who joins from ArbDB Chambers, will split his time between Int-Arb’s central London offices and the new branch in Washington.

The veteran practitioner’s primary focus is in aviation, aerospace and investor state disputes but he also has experience in cyber, engineering, technology, maritime, insurance and re-insurance matters. Von Kumberg was previously assistant general counsel to Northrop Grumman and before that to Litton Industries, having worked at its Toronto, Zurich and London offices.

The new branch will also provide a flexible working space for Int-Arb’s members to use in central DC, on 1875 Connecticut Avenue NW.

Related  Sponsored briefing: Settlement facilitation or how to cut short an arbitration and save time and costs

Sam Carter, Int-Arb managing director, commented: ‘[Von Kumberg’s] arrival strengthens our complete offering as a set. It has also enabled us to have our first international footprint in the US, which highlights our ambition to expand.’

Int-Arb is backed by the International Arbitration Centre (IAC), the world-class disputes hub launched last year at 190 Fleet Street in central London. The IAC was launched after more than two years of development by Legalease, the internationally-renowned legal publishing house.

Int-Arb serves as a home for independent arbitrators and mediators, backed by full clerking and admin support. The membership is expected to further expand this year. Members gain access to fully-serviced London offices and a management team, providing support on marketing and development services to build their practices.

alex.novarese@legalease.co.uk

For more information, contact Sam Carter on sam.carter@int-arb.com

+1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin

Related Content

Quinn Emanuel’s Jagusch says modern arbitration has become ‘riddled with rogues and corruption’Quinn Emanuel’s Jagusch says modern arbitration has become ‘riddled with rogues and corruption’
Sponsored briefing: An asymmetric approach to litigation PRSponsored briefing: An asymmetric approach to litigation PR
Herbert Smith Freehills sues client San Leon over £500k legal billHerbert Smith Freehills sues client San Leon over £500k legal bill

More in Blogs

Supreme Court rules in favour of Morrisons in landmark data breach case Supreme Court rules in favour of Morrisons in landmark data breach case
US worst hit as Cadwalader becomes latest firm to respond to Covid-19 with pay cuts US worst hit as Cadwalader becomes latest firm to respond to Covid-19 with pay cuts
Competition, supply chains and act of God clauses – First considerations for GCs in their Covid-19 responses Competition, supply chains and act of God clauses – First considerations for GCs in their Covid-19 responses