Pioneering City arbitration set secures DC launch with latest member

Int-Arb Arbitrators & Mediators (Int-Arb), the specialist set of advocates launched earlier this year, is opening a new branch in Washington DC with the recruitment of its latest member.

The veteran mediator and arbitrator Wolf von Kumberg becomes the sixth tenant at Int-Arb, the set and membership service for independent practitioners launched in January. Von Kumberg, who joins from ArbDB Chambers, will split his time between Int-Arb’s central London offices and the new branch in Washington.

The veteran practitioner’s primary focus is in aviation, aerospace and investor state disputes but he also has experience in cyber, engineering, technology, maritime, insurance and re-insurance matters. Von Kumberg was previously assistant general counsel to Northrop Grumman and before that to Litton Industries, having worked at its Toronto, Zurich and London offices.

The new branch will also provide a flexible working space for Int-Arb’s members to use in central DC, on 1875 Connecticut Avenue NW.

Sam Carter, Int-Arb managing director, commented: ‘[Von Kumberg’s] arrival strengthens our complete offering as a set. It has also enabled us to have our first international footprint in the US, which highlights our ambition to expand.’

Int-Arb is backed by the International Arbitration Centre (IAC), the world-class disputes hub launched last year at 190 Fleet Street in central London. The IAC was launched after more than two years of development by Legalease, the internationally-renowned legal publishing house.

Int-Arb serves as a home for independent arbitrators and mediators, backed by full clerking and admin support. The membership is expected to further expand this year. Members gain access to fully-serviced London offices and a management team, providing support on marketing and development services to build their practices.

