City’s new disputes hub launches home for independent arbitrators

The team behind the City’s new cutting-edge arbitration centre has launched a membership service for independent practitioners, with full clerking and admin support as well as a home in the heart of London’s legal community.

The new business, Int-Arb Arbitrators, is backed by the International Arbitration Centre (IAC), the world-class disputes hub launched last year at a four-floor site at 190 Fleet Street in central London.

Int-Arb serves as a home for independent arbitrators and mediators. On launch, Int-Arb has signed up five diverse practitioners as members: Jane Player, David Cairns, Calvin Hamilton, John Judge and Janet Walker. The membership is expected to rapidly expand this year.

Members gain access to fully-serviced London offices and a management team, providing support on marketing and development services to build their practices. They also gain access to specialist facilities with high-spec communications technology, with the IAC designed specifically to cater to all alternative dispute resolution matters. The IAC was launched after more than two years of development by Legalease, the internationally-renowned legal publishing house.

Int-Arb will also offer clients looking to appoint an arbitrator or mediator a broad list of experienced, conflict-free candidates.

IAC chief executive Owen Lawrence commented: ‘We want to be the first port of call when looking to appoint an arbitrator or mediator. Having spent over 20 years working in leading sets of commercial chambers I have first-hand experience of working with lawyers and barristers transitioning to a full-time arbitral career.

‘As well as being London’s premier destination for alternative dispute resolution, as part of our offering we will assist, recommend and make introductions to a suitable arbitrator or mediator. The arrival of our new members enables us to do so.’

The management team is completed by managing director Sam Carter together with Demi Robinson as the list’s practice assistant. Carter and Robinson have extensive experience from commercial and common law sets.

Carter said: ‘We offer a bespoke and transparent service from the team who will assist clients in finding the most appropriate arbitrator or mediator for their dispute. This service and attention not only saves time but adds value and comfort when making a suitable choice. Members also benefit from a conflict-free platform and support from an experienced team, allowing the arbitrators and mediators to focus on what they do best.’

alex.novarese@legalease.co.uk

For more information contact Sam Carter on sam.carter@int-arb.com