Mishcon turns off the lights in New York as partners defect to KWM

Mishcon de Reya has called it quits in Manhattan after ten years as the firm’s three remaining partners jumped ship for the New York office of King & Wood Mallesons.

Dispute resolution partners Mark Raskin, Robert Whiteman and Vincent Filardo have joined the global disputes practice at KWM along with six senior counsel and one paralegal.

Raskin is an IP litigator experienced in patent, trademark, trade secret and copyright litigation with a focus on life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Whiteman is a trial lawyer who is experienced in patent cases in federal courts and focuses on electrical patent disputes. Filardo is a commercial litigator and trial lawyer dealing in commercial disputes, trade secrets and unfair competition, business tort, defamation, employment disputes and white-collar crime.

Raskin commented: ‘With KWM’s unique international platform and client base, together with our local capability and experience, we are very excited about the growth opportunities this move presents. We look forward to joining the global KWM network and leveraging our shared strengths to enhance the offering we provide to our clients in the US and around the world.’

Senior counsel Eric Berger, Michael DeVincenzo, Elizabeth Long, Andrea Pacelli, John Petrsoric and Charles Wizenfeld have also joined KWM from Mishcon.

Managing partner of Mishcon Kevin Gold said: ‘After much deliberation, we have agreed with the partners of Mishcon de Reya New York to withdraw from that business.

‘Mishcon de Reya New York was always a separate business to Mishcon de Reya in London, with different partners and a different structure. Over the last number of years, the New York office had focused its practice on contingency patent cases. This type of practice was no longer consistent with our business in London.

‘This will not affect the many relationships we have with other law firms based in the USA,’ added Gold.

Mishcon opened its New York office in 2010 and at one point had eight partners and 25 attorneys with capabilities in complex civil litigation, IP and patent litigation, family, international arbitration, internal investigations, white-collar criminal and regulatory defense, fraud and asset recovery, hedge and mutual funds and employment litigation.

In July last year Mishcon confirmed that it was considering all options for raising funds as part of its ‘ambitious plans’ for growth, including either an IPO or partnering with a private equity investor.

