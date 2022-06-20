‘A fantastic achievement’: Boodle Hatfield marks 300-year anniversary with revenue growth

In its tercentenary year, Legal Business 100 firm Boodle Hatfield has announced revenues of £30.7m for 2021/22, up 4% from £29.4m the previous year.

The latest figures continue the firm’s recent upward trajectory. Since 2016, the private wealth and real estate focused firm has recorded an average annual revenue increase of 5.5% and a 14% average increase in profit. In total, this equates to a 38% jump in revenue and a 113% increase in profit.

The latest top line figures also show a reverse on the 4% drop in revenue in the previous financial year, where it ranked 97th in LB100.

Senior partner Sara Maccallum (pictured) commented: ‘Given the pandemic, it’s a fantastic achievement to have been able to realise solid growth. This really comes down to our people who have pulled together fantastically over the last few years to ensure we remain a strong firm, delivering exceptional advice to our clients.

In the last six months, two lateral hires have bolstered the firm’s offering in private client and property. This includes the recent arrival of Clare Stirzaker, former Head of private client at PwC and Jonathan Hyndman – property finance partner from Rosling King. This follows six further lateral hires in the past five years and seven partner promotions.

In addition, Boodle Hatfield emerged as one of five ‘diversity champions’ in last year’s LB100 report, with 60% female lawyers and 53% of equity partners being women. The firm was also noted as one of the fastest-growing firms for profit per equity partner between 2016 and 2021, increasing PEP 105% from £309,000 to £633,000.

Commenting on the coming year and the firm’s 300-year anniversary, Maccallum said: ‘As we look back at this success, it is important to note that this milestone provides a chance to reflect and build on our heritage – we are merely the custodians of the Boodle Hatfield name, and we want to create a legacy that our successors will be just as proud of’.

Initially established by 19-year old legal clerk Robert Andrews in 1722, Boodle Hatfield now has offices in London and Oxford.

charles.avery@legalbusiness.co.uk