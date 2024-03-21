The Legal 500 energy rankings cover four core areas of the market – mining and minerals; oil and gas; power (including electricity, nuclear and renewables); and water, listing 70 firms and 150 individuals in total.

One firm stands ahead of the competition with top-tier spots across all four rankings – Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF), just ahead of Allen & Overy, Linklaters and White & Case, all of which are tier one for three of the four sections. In terms of ranked individuals, Linklaters and HSF lead the way with 12 lawyers – the latter is home to no fewer than eight leading individuals, including global energy head Lewis McDonald (pictured right).

Return to the Energy Yearbook 2024 menu