Energy Yearbook 2024 – online PDF
Editor’s letter
Welcome to the 2024 Energy Yearbook from Legal 500 and Legal Business.
On the horns of a trilemma
As energy transition, security and affordability become ever-more urgent, the market is surging like never before. Alex Ryan asks power pundits for their views on whether the purple patch can last
A clean break – how law firms are helping to power the energy transition
With energy transition and net-zero targets high on the agenda for businesses of all shapes and sizes, Maya Sainani takes a look at the law firms identified by the Legal 500 Green Guide as playing a key role in driving change
The Legal 500 view: Corridors of power
From traditional energy to renewable sources, the Legal 500 rankings cover the full breadth of the energy market – but which law firms hold the most rankings?
Stepping on the gas – the factors behind the rise of green hydrogen
Green hydrogen projects are set to play a huge part in the energy transition. Harry Hyde talks to the lawyers on the front lines of a fast-developing market
Perspectives: David Bone
David Bone, senior partner in renewable energy at Harper Macleod, opens up about his 30-year career in renewable energy
Perspectives: Clare Burgess
Clifford Chance partner Clare Burgess on energy perspectives
Perspectives: Maria Connolly
TLT partner and head of future energy and real estate Maria Connolly on a 25-year career in renewable energy, the challenges facing the industry and why it’s important to love what you do
Thought leadership: Bulgaria – Andrey Delchev & Partners – Eurolex
Bulgaria expects record energy investments in 2024-25