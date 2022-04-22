Nearly a decade after launching in the City, Boies Schiller Flexner finds itself without its charismatic London leader and almost her entire team. What now for the litigation specialist?

'What would you do if you weren't afraid? When I'm making big decisions, there's always fear attached. I try to put the fear aside and say: "What would I do if not afraid?" Last year when Natasha Harrison still ran Boies Schiller Flexner's (BSF) London office, she revealed her mantra in conversation with Legal Business. When news broke in January that she and the majority of her disputes team were leaving BSF to start a new litigation-only firm, Pallas Partners, such thinking must have been at the front of her mind.

