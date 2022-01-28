Harrison leads Boies Schiller team exodus to set up rival firm

Natasha Harrison has left Boies Schiller to set up a rival firm in the City, with five other partners also departing the firm.
The move will be a massive blow for the US litigation giant’s City ambitions, given Harrison’s reputation as one of the most influential and outspoken law firm leaders as well as a respected litigator.
The new firm will be called Pallas Partners, a source claiming knowledge of the matter told Legal Business.
Partners Tracey Dovaston, Fiona Huntriss, Will Hooker, Neil Pigott and Matt Getz are also leaving Boies Schiller.
Harrison has had various leadership roles since joining BSF from Bingham McCutchen in 2013, including London managing partner, and was also touted as chair elect to succeed David Boies when he retires.
Natasha Harrison was unavailable for comment.
A spokesperson for BSF said in a written statement: ‘We wish our former colleagues well as they embark on the next phase of their careers. As for BSF, we are committed to our London office, which means identifying and bringing in new talent to supplement our existing strengths, but also cultivating a London presence that is better integrated with the firm’s core work and clients.
‘Practices such as international arbitration – which was a strong factor in opening the Milan office – as well as antitrust and competition, and cross-border investigations and white collar defense, will be a significant focus as we grow our UK office in the coming months and years. We will also continue to serve our clients in their litigation before the English courts, and in other jurisdictions that look to English law.’
