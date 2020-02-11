Legal Business

Significant hires

Posted on |
Strategic recruitment
  • King & Wood Mallesons has taken on the New York team of Mishcon de Reya after the City firm decided to shut its Manhattan branch. The three litigation partners in the office – Mark Raskin, Robert Whiteman and Vincent Filardo – join the local US office of the Asia-Pacific giant, along with six counsel and one paralegal.
  • Crowell & Moring has revisited Squire Patton Boggs for the seventh time in 12 months, hiring partner Nicola Phillips to its international dispute resolution group in London. Her practice is focused on commercial litigation, finance litigation and fraud, particularly in the banking and asset-based lending sectors.

