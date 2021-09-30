GC Powerlist UK 2021: Inclusions list

Mark Amsden
Group general counsel and chief risk and governance officer
Royal Mail
Keith Austin
Senior vice president, head of legal services UKIEEMEA
DHL
Jonathan Bamber
General counsel
Liverpool Football Club
Jeremy Barton
General counsel
KPMG
Rob Bennett
General counsel and company secretary
Costcutter Supermarkets Group
Rob Booth
General counsel and company secretary
The Crown Estate
Martin Bowen
General counsel
Dyson
Philip Bramwell
Group general counsel
BAE Systems
Sonya Branch
General counsel and executive director for the legal directorate
Bank of England
Kate Burns
Former general counsel and company secretary
Notonthehighstreet
Justine Campbell
General counsel
National Grid
Rachael Carolan
General counsel and director of policy
what3words
Sabine Chalmers
Group general counsel
BT
Claire Chapman
General counsel
Capita
Mark Chapman
General counsel
Nationwide Building Society
Trudi Charles
Assistant general counsel
BP
Alison Charnock
Head of legal
WM Morrison Supermarkets
Kate Cheetham
Group general counsel and company secretary
Lloyds
Manu Chopra
General counsel UK
CBRE
Simon Cliff
General counsel
City Football Group
Kirsty Cooper
Group general counsel and company secretary
Aviva
Jonathan Cope
General counsel and company secretary
RSA
Simon Croxford
General counsel, investment bank and EMEA
UBS
James Darbyshire
Chief counsel
Financial Services Compensation Scheme
Simone Davina
UK general counsel
Siemens Energy
Spencer Davis
General counsel
Daily Mail and General Trust
Maaike de Bie
General counsel and company secretary
easyJet
Ruwan De Soyza
General counsel
Xplor
Alexandra DeSouza
General counsel EMEA
Lightsource BP
Penny Dudley
Chief legal officer
Bupa
David Eveleigh
Group general counsel and company secretary
Serco
Andrew Fleming
General counsel and company secretary
British Airways
Nick Folland
General counsel and company secretary
Marks and Spencer
Olga Garcia
General counsel and head of corporate affairs
Cubico Invest
Mark Gregory
General counsel
Rolls-Royce
Dan Guildford
General counsel
The Financial Times
Tom Hambrett
Head of legal, director
Revolut
Andrea Harris
Group chief counsel
WPP
Mine Hifzi
Former general counsel and chief corporate affairs officer
Virgin Media
Tom Hodge
General counsel
Glendower Capital
Julian Homerstone
General counsel and company secretary
Virgin Atlantic
Rupert Hopley
Group general counsel and company secretary
Informa
Bob Hoyt
Group chief legal officer
HSBC
Carol Hui
Chief of staff and general counsel
Heathrow Airport
Jane Ivinson
General counsel and member of the executive management committee
Insight Investments
Catherine Johnson
Group general counsel
London Stock Exchange Group
Sarah Jones
General counsel
BBC
Kirin Kalsi
General counsel
E.On UK
Dan Kayne
General counsel (regions)
Network Rail
Christian Keim
Vice president, head of international legal
Adobe
Caroline Kenny
Associate general counsel
Facebook
Neil Laventure
Vice president legal EMEA
GSK
Stephen Lerner
General counsel and director of regulatory affairs
Three
Barbara Levi
Chief legal officer and external affairs
Rio Tinto
Paul Lister
Director of legal services and company secretary
Associated British Foods
Rosemary Martin
Group general counsel and company secretary
Vodafone
Munesh Mahtani
General counsel EMEA
Via Transportation
Mark Maurice-Jones
General counsel UK and Ireland
Nestlé
Angus McBride
General counsel
News UK
Brona McKeown
General counsel and company secretary
British Land
Elizabeth Messud
Group general counsel
Kingfisher
Heather Mitchell
Chief risk officer, global general counsel for investments and head of EMEA
The Carlyle Group
Adrian Morris
Group general counsel
Tesco
Neil Murrin
General counsel and director, regulatory affairs and group company secretary
Trainline
Dean Nash
General counsel and company secretary
Wise
Chris Newby
EMEA general counsel and COO
AIG
Imraan Patel
Group general counsel, company secretary
EG Group
Nigel Paterson
General counsel and company secretary
Dixons Carphone
Ruth Pearson
General counsel
LendInvest
Terra Potter
General counsel EMEA, APAC and Industrial
Hexcel Corporation
Philip Price
Group general counsel
TP ICAP
Hugh Pugsley
UK general counsel
HSBC
Monica Risam
Group general counsel and company secretary
Lombard International
Mel Rowlands
Group general counsel
Smiths Group
Raj Roy
General counsel UK and Ireland
Centrica
Harpreet Sagoo
Head of group legal and compliance
SDL
Mark Schwartz
Vice president and associate general counsel, Mobility Technologies
Vontier
Alex Scott-Gall
General counsel of the Investment Bank and Capital Release Unit
Deutsche Bank
Stephen Shapiro
Group general counsel and company secretary
Barclays
Michael Shaw
General counsel
NatWest
Ben Shillito
Head of legal UK and Ireland and head of global legal services
Fujitsu UK
Alexander Simpson
General counsel
Amazon
Emma Slatter
Europe chief officer, legal and regulatory
Visa
Ritva Sotamaa
Chief legal officer and group secretary
Unilever
Joe Souto
Chief legal officer
EDF
Anna Suchopar
General counsel and company secretary
ASOS
Liz Tanner
Group general counsel
SSE
Clare Thomas
General counsel and company secretary
BritVic
Geoffrey Timms
General counsel and company secretary
Legal & General
Kate Tyers
General counsel
Moonpig
Lucy Vernall
Company secretary, general counsel and chief people officer
Funding Circle
Elspeth Vincent
Head of legal
Ecotricity
Edward Walker
General counsel
Abellio
Clare Wardle
General counsel and company secretary
Coca-Cola European Partners
Andrew Watkins
General counsel and director of M&A
SIG
Dan Webster
Group general counsel
Harrods
Matt Wilson
General counsel
Fremantle
Elliot Wiseman
General counsel and chief compliance officer
Paysafe
Chantelle Zemba
General counsel
Deliveroo
Quentin Zentner
General counsel
The Phoenix Group
To view the full profiles for our nominated individuals, please visit:
GC Powerlist United Kingdom 2021