GC Powerlist UK 2021: Inclusions list

Mark Amsden

Group general counsel and chief risk and governance officer

Royal Mail

Keith Austin

Senior vice president, head of legal services UKIEEMEA

DHL

Jonathan Bamber

General counsel

Liverpool Football Club

Jeremy Barton

General counsel

KPMG

Rob Bennett

General counsel and company secretary

Costcutter Supermarkets Group

Rob Booth

General counsel and company secretary

The Crown Estate

Martin Bowen

General counsel

Dyson

Philip Bramwell

Group general counsel

BAE Systems

Sonya Branch

General counsel and executive director for the legal directorate

Bank of England

Kate Burns

Former general counsel and company secretary

Notonthehighstreet

Justine Campbell

General counsel

National Grid

Rachael Carolan

General counsel and director of policy

what3words

Sabine Chalmers

Group general counsel

BT

Claire Chapman

General counsel

Capita

Mark Chapman

General counsel

Nationwide Building Society

Trudi Charles

Assistant general counsel

BP

Alison Charnock

Head of legal

WM Morrison Supermarkets

Kate Cheetham

Group general counsel and company secretary

Lloyds

Manu Chopra

General counsel UK

CBRE

Simon Cliff

General counsel

City Football Group

Kirsty Cooper

Group general counsel and company secretary

Aviva

Jonathan Cope

General counsel and company secretary

RSA

Simon Croxford

General counsel, investment bank and EMEA

UBS

James Darbyshire

Chief counsel

Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Simone Davina

UK general counsel

Siemens Energy

Spencer Davis

General counsel

Daily Mail and General Trust

Maaike de Bie

General counsel and company secretary

easyJet

Ruwan De Soyza

General counsel

Xplor

Alexandra DeSouza

General counsel EMEA

Lightsource BP

Penny Dudley

Chief legal officer

Bupa

David Eveleigh

Group general counsel and company secretary

Serco

Andrew Fleming

General counsel and company secretary

British Airways

Nick Folland

General counsel and company secretary

Marks and Spencer

Olga Garcia

General counsel and head of corporate affairs

Cubico Invest

Mark Gregory

General counsel

Rolls-Royce

Dan Guildford

General counsel

The Financial Times

Tom Hambrett

Head of legal, director

Revolut

Andrea Harris

Group chief counsel

WPP

Mine Hifzi

Former general counsel and chief corporate affairs officer

Virgin Media

Tom Hodge

General counsel

Glendower Capital

Julian Homerstone

General counsel and company secretary

Virgin Atlantic

Rupert Hopley

Group general counsel and company secretary

Informa

Bob Hoyt

Group chief legal officer

HSBC

Carol Hui

Chief of staff and general counsel

Heathrow Airport

Jane Ivinson

General counsel and member of the executive management committee

Insight Investments

Catherine Johnson

Group general counsel

London Stock Exchange Group

Sarah Jones

General counsel

BBC

Kirin Kalsi

General counsel

E.On UK

Dan Kayne

General counsel (regions)

Network Rail

Christian Keim

Vice president, head of international legal

Adobe

Caroline Kenny

Associate general counsel

Facebook

Neil Laventure

Vice president legal EMEA

GSK

Stephen Lerner

General counsel and director of regulatory affairs

Three

Barbara Levi

Chief legal officer and external affairs

Rio Tinto

Paul Lister

Director of legal services and company secretary

Associated British Foods

Rosemary Martin

Group general counsel and company secretary

Vodafone

Munesh Mahtani

General counsel EMEA

Via Transportation

Mark Maurice-Jones

General counsel UK and Ireland

Nestlé

Angus McBride

General counsel

News UK

Brona McKeown

General counsel and company secretary

British Land

Elizabeth Messud

Group general counsel

Kingfisher

Heather Mitchell

Chief risk officer, global general counsel for investments and head of EMEA

The Carlyle Group

Adrian Morris

Group general counsel

Tesco

Neil Murrin

General counsel and director, regulatory affairs and group company secretary

Trainline

Dean Nash

General counsel and company secretary

Wise

Chris Newby

EMEA general counsel and COO

AIG

Imraan Patel

Group general counsel, company secretary

EG Group

Nigel Paterson

General counsel and company secretary

Dixons Carphone

Ruth Pearson

General counsel

LendInvest

Terra Potter

General counsel EMEA, APAC and Industrial

Hexcel Corporation

Philip Price

Group general counsel

TP ICAP

Hugh Pugsley

UK general counsel

HSBC

Monica Risam

Group general counsel and company secretary

Lombard International

Mel Rowlands

Group general counsel

Smiths Group

Raj Roy

General counsel UK and Ireland

Centrica

Harpreet Sagoo

Head of group legal and compliance

SDL

Mark Schwartz

Vice president and associate general counsel, Mobility Technologies

Vontier

Alex Scott-Gall

General counsel of the Investment Bank and Capital Release Unit

Deutsche Bank

Stephen Shapiro

Group general counsel and company secretary

Barclays

Michael Shaw

General counsel

NatWest

Ben Shillito

Head of legal UK and Ireland and head of global legal services

Fujitsu UK

Alexander Simpson

General counsel

Amazon

Emma Slatter

Europe chief officer, legal and regulatory

Visa

Ritva Sotamaa

Chief legal officer and group secretary

Unilever

Joe Souto

Chief legal officer

EDF

Anna Suchopar

General counsel and company secretary

ASOS

Liz Tanner

Group general counsel

SSE

Clare Thomas

General counsel and company secretary

BritVic

Geoffrey Timms

General counsel and company secretary

Legal & General

Kate Tyers

General counsel

Moonpig

Lucy Vernall

Company secretary, general counsel and chief people officer

Funding Circle

Elspeth Vincent

Head of legal

Ecotricity

Edward Walker

General counsel

Abellio

Clare Wardle

General counsel and company secretary

Coca-Cola European Partners

Andrew Watkins

General counsel and director of M&A

SIG

Dan Webster

Group general counsel

Harrods

Matt Wilson

General counsel

Fremantle

Elliot Wiseman

General counsel and chief compliance officer

Paysafe

Chantelle Zemba

General counsel

Deliveroo

Quentin Zentner

General counsel

The Phoenix Group

To view the full profiles for our nominated individuals, please visit:

GC Powerlist United Kingdom 2021