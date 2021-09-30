Legal Business Blogs

GC Powerlist UK 2021: Inclusions list

GC Powerlist 2021
Mark Amsden
Group general counsel and chief risk and governance officer
Royal Mail

Keith Austin
Senior vice president, head of legal services UKIEEMEA
DHL

Jonathan Bamber
General counsel
Liverpool Football Club

Jeremy Barton
General counsel
KPMG

Rob Bennett
General counsel and company secretary
Costcutter Supermarkets Group

Rob Booth
General counsel and company secretary
The Crown Estate

Martin Bowen
General counsel
Dyson

Philip Bramwell
Group general counsel
BAE Systems

Sonya Branch
General counsel and executive director for the legal directorate
Bank of England

Kate Burns
Former general counsel and company secretary
Notonthehighstreet

Justine Campbell
General counsel
National Grid

Rachael Carolan
General counsel and director of policy
what3words

Sabine Chalmers
Group general counsel
BT

Claire Chapman
General counsel
Capita

Mark Chapman
General counsel
Nationwide Building Society

Trudi Charles
Assistant general counsel
BP

Alison Charnock
Head of legal
WM Morrison Supermarkets

Kate Cheetham
Group general counsel and company secretary
Lloyds

Manu Chopra
General counsel UK
CBRE

Simon Cliff
General counsel
City Football Group

Kirsty Cooper
Group general counsel and company secretary
Aviva

Jonathan Cope
General counsel and company secretary
RSA

Simon Croxford
General counsel, investment bank and EMEA
UBS

James Darbyshire
Chief counsel
Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Simone Davina
UK general counsel
Siemens Energy

Spencer Davis
General counsel
Daily Mail and General Trust

Maaike de Bie
General counsel and company secretary
easyJet

Ruwan De Soyza
General counsel
Xplor

Alexandra DeSouza
General counsel EMEA
Lightsource BP

Penny Dudley
Chief legal officer
Bupa

David Eveleigh
Group general counsel and company secretary
Serco

Andrew Fleming
General counsel and company secretary
British Airways

Nick Folland
General counsel and company secretary
Marks and Spencer

Olga Garcia
General counsel and head of corporate affairs
Cubico Invest

Mark Gregory
General counsel
Rolls-Royce

Dan Guildford
General counsel
The Financial Times

Tom Hambrett
Head of legal, director
Revolut

Andrea Harris
Group chief counsel
WPP

Mine Hifzi
Former general counsel and chief corporate affairs officer
Virgin Media

Tom Hodge
General counsel
Glendower Capital

Julian Homerstone
General counsel and company secretary
Virgin Atlantic

Rupert Hopley
Group general counsel and company secretary
Informa

Bob Hoyt
Group chief legal officer
HSBC

Carol Hui
Chief of staff and general counsel
Heathrow Airport

Jane Ivinson
General counsel and member of the executive management committee
Insight Investments

Catherine Johnson
Group general counsel
London Stock Exchange Group

Sarah Jones
General counsel
BBC

Kirin Kalsi
General counsel
E.On UK

Dan Kayne
General counsel (regions)
Network Rail

Christian Keim
Vice president, head of international legal
Adobe

Caroline Kenny
Associate general counsel
Facebook

Neil Laventure
Vice president legal EMEA
GSK

Stephen Lerner
General counsel and director of regulatory affairs
Three

Barbara Levi
Chief legal officer and external affairs
Rio Tinto

Paul Lister
Director of legal services and company secretary
Associated British Foods

Rosemary Martin
Group general counsel and company secretary
Vodafone

Munesh Mahtani
General counsel EMEA
Via Transportation

Mark Maurice-Jones
General counsel UK and Ireland
Nestlé

Angus McBride
General counsel
News UK

Brona McKeown
General counsel and company secretary
British Land

Elizabeth Messud
Group general counsel
Kingfisher

Heather Mitchell
Chief risk officer, global general counsel for investments and head of EMEA
The Carlyle Group

Adrian Morris
Group general counsel
Tesco

Neil Murrin
General counsel and director, regulatory affairs and group company secretary
Trainline

Dean Nash
General counsel and company secretary
Wise

Chris Newby
EMEA general counsel and COO
AIG

Imraan Patel
Group general counsel, company secretary
EG Group

Nigel Paterson
General counsel and company secretary
Dixons Carphone

Ruth Pearson
General counsel
LendInvest

Terra Potter
General counsel EMEA, APAC and Industrial
Hexcel Corporation

Philip Price
Group general counsel
TP ICAP

Hugh Pugsley
UK general counsel
HSBC

Monica Risam
Group general counsel and company secretary
Lombard International

Mel Rowlands
Group general counsel
Smiths Group

Raj Roy
General counsel UK and Ireland
Centrica

Harpreet Sagoo
Head of group legal and compliance
SDL

Mark Schwartz
Vice president and associate general counsel, Mobility Technologies
Vontier

Alex Scott-Gall
General counsel of the Investment Bank and Capital Release Unit
Deutsche Bank

Stephen Shapiro
Group general counsel and company secretary
Barclays

Michael Shaw
General counsel
NatWest

Ben Shillito
Head of legal UK and Ireland and head of global legal services
Fujitsu UK

Alexander Simpson
General counsel
Amazon

Emma Slatter
Europe chief officer, legal and regulatory
Visa

Ritva Sotamaa
Chief legal officer and group secretary
Unilever

Joe Souto
Chief legal officer
EDF

Anna Suchopar
General counsel and company secretary
ASOS

Liz Tanner
Group general counsel
SSE

Clare Thomas
General counsel and company secretary
BritVic

Geoffrey Timms
General counsel and company secretary
Legal & General

Kate Tyers
General counsel
Moonpig

Lucy Vernall
Company secretary, general counsel and chief people officer
Funding Circle

Elspeth Vincent
Head of legal
Ecotricity

Edward Walker
General counsel
Abellio

Clare Wardle
General counsel and company secretary
Coca-Cola European Partners

Andrew Watkins
General counsel and director of M&A
SIG

Dan Webster
Group general counsel
Harrods

Matt Wilson
General counsel
Fremantle

Elliot Wiseman
General counsel and chief compliance officer
Paysafe

Chantelle Zemba
General counsel
Deliveroo

Quentin Zentner
General counsel
The Phoenix Group

To view the full profiles for our nominated individuals, please visit:
GC Powerlist United Kingdom 2021

