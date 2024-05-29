‘Slightly alarming’ – Clifford Chance and Linklaters match Freshfields’ NQ pay hike

Clifford Chance today became the latest Magic Circle firm to increase its NQ pay from £125,000 to £150,000, in line with recent hikes at both Linklaters and Freshfields.

The move leaves A&O Shearman and Slaughter and May the only two firms in the peer group that have not (yet) raised pay to £150,000, with NQs on £125,000 at each firm.

Following the pattern set by Freshfields earlier this month, both CC and Linklaters are also increasing trainee pay. First-year trainee salaries at each firm will rise from £50,000 to £56,000, while second-year trainee salaries will increase from £55,000 to £61,000.

Commenting on the pay rises, Linklaters firmwide managing partner Paul Lewis said: ‘We are committed to rewarding our people competitively in our market. Our salary changes reflect this and enable us to attract and retain exceptional lawyers to provide the highest quality service to our clients.’

However, some recruiters are warning that this latest round of NQ and trainee salary hikes will raise concerns among mid to senior-level lawyers.

Speaking to Legal Business, David von Dadelszen, director at James Legal, said: ‘This is a slightly alarming continuing trend that isn’t reflecting of increasing salaries for more senior lawyers where it may create retention issues. Clients must question getting advice from junior lawyers who are paid so highly.’

In a similar vein, Hannah Benger, business manager at Montresor Legal told LB: ‘Magic Circle salaries usually level out at the mid to senior level, which may create some issues, particularly given the consistent increases at leading US firms.’

She continued: ‘The other Magic Circle firms may find it harder to retain their top talent if they do not match the £150,000 NQ salary level. Although there has been some disparity in NQ pay between the Magic Circle in recent years, this is harder to justify given the significant and uniform increase at Freshfields, Linklaters and Clifford Chance.’

The increases will inevitably pile the pressure on the rest of the Magic Circle to offer competitive remuneration for junior talent. Slaughter and May last raised NQ salaries in November, with no further increase after its most recently six-monthly pay review in April. A&O, meanwhile, adopted its current rates in May last year, just weeks before it announced its merger with Shearman & Sterling. The now-merged A&O Shearman is currently sticking with A&O’s rates – meaning legacy Shearman NQs in London took a £20,000 pay cut from their pre-merger remuneration of £145,000.

However, the competitive pay packets offered by some US firms remain attractive. In Benger’s words: ‘The client base of Magic Circle firms is different to US firm clients who are used to paying a lot more.’

With NQ bonuses to be paid out in the coming months, Benger added: ‘It will be interesting to see what the Magic Circle firms do with bonuses. It is coming up to bonus season, and there is likely to be renewed interest in making a move to premium US firms if Magic Circle firms cannot compete with Cravath bonuses.’

