For law firms, tech credentials are perhaps more important than ever before. The AI revolution has captured the imagination of all forward-thinking advisers, with its potential to improve process, save costs, and impress clients.

And when it comes to tech clients, it isn’t just about the Apples or Alphabets of this world – with the UK ranking third globally for venture capital investment and home to more than 150 unicorn companies worth more than $1bn, firms are also chasing the next big thing.