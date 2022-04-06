White & Case has announced additions to its banking and finance practice on both sides of the Atlantic. Paul Yin joins the London team from Skadden, where he was European counsel and specialises in acquisition, real estate and general corporate financings, while the Boston office welcomed the arrival of Jessica Ball and Jessica Shearer. The pair move over from Proskauer Rose and will join the US private credit and direct lending practice.

Eliza McDougall, regional section head of Americas banking, said: ‘Their arrival comes at a time when the private debt markets are placing a premium on the highest quality of financing advice. Bringing these partners on board further strengthens our market-leading capabilities, while supporting the continued growth of our practice.’

Elsewhere, Squire Patton Boggs has added a number of lawyers to its international data privacy, cybersecurity & digital assets practice, with six lawyers joining across the UK, Europe and North America. David Naylor and Malcolm Dowden are the headline arrivals in London, joining from Withers and Womble Bond Dickinson respectively, while Bartolomé Martín joined the Madrid office from KPMG Abogados. The firm also welcomed two senior associates and a consultant.

Meanwhile, in London, Simmons & Simmons has taken on renewables specialist Serra Tar from Clifford Chance. Joining the firm’s energy, natural resources and infrastructure, Tar has experience advising project developers, investors and lenders.

Tar said: ‘I see significant opportunity to build my practice with Simmons. Green energy investment transactions are burgeoning, as is demand to develop green infrastructure and green data centres. With my specialism in the renewables arena, I am well placed to deepen the existing impressive bench strength of Simmons’ international energy, natural resources and infrastructure team and offer market leading service to clients seeking renewables expertise.’

Elsewhere in London, IP partner Leigh Smith is the latest arrival at Locke Lord, having moved from Clifford Chance where he was an associate. Smith has substantial experience in transactional work relating to banking and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as brand protection.

Jenner & Block has lost data privacy specialist Kelly Hagedorn to Orrick. Having previously seconded to the UK Serious Fraud Office, Hagedorn boosts Orrick’s profile in white collar investigations and international disputes involving major fraud allegations.

Outside the City, Thames Valley firm Boyes Turner welcomed the return of Sarah Williamson, who becomes head of the commercial and technology team. Williamson joins from specialist media and technology firm Lee & Thompson.

New York also saw movement, as Cahill’s Doug Horowitz left to join Gibson Dunn. Horowitz, who is ranked as a leading individual by The Legal 500 , is set to become the new head of the leveraged and acquisition finance group.

Managing partner Barbara Becker welcomed the move: ‘Doug is one of the most prominent and highly regarded bank finance and capital markets practitioners of his generation in the New York market, known for seamlessly guiding clients through complex lending and capital markets transactions. He will serve as a strong addition to our leveraged and acquisition finance teams, a key step in continuing to expand our corporate practices.’

There was also activity on the continent. In Brussels, Cooley reinforced its antitrust and competition practice with the arrival of Jonas Koponen. Joining from Linklaters, where he was global head of antitrust and FDI, Koponen’s expertise spans merger and FDI reviews, investigations, cartels and litigation.

Greenberg Traurig’s Amsterdam practice was bolstered by the addition of Thijs Elseman to its finance and restructuring group from local leader De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. With over 12 years of experience in corporate finance and restructuring Elseman advises companies, investment banks, financial institutions, and private equity investors on a broad spectrum of corporate finance transactions.

And in Germany, Mayer Brown has announced the addition of Susanne Lenz to its Frankfurt office. Joining from Pinsent Masons, Lenz focuses on equity capital markets. Also in Frankfurt, Willkie Farr & Gallagher has secured the addition Anne Kleffmann. Formerly at Latham & Watkins, Kleffmann advises companies and financial institutions on all aspects of employment law.

