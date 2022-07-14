Revolving doors: One in, one out for Dentons as Macfarlanes boosts City tax offering

Lateral activity had an international flavour this week, as firms announced new arrivals across Europe, the US and Africa.

Macfarlanes has announced Sophie Donnithorne-Tait as the latest addition to its London tax practice. Capable in all aspects of UK corporate tax and with a specialism in advising investment fund clients, Donnithorne-Tait moves from Akin Gump and will join later in the summer.

Senior partner Sebastian Prichard Jones said: ‘Sophie is a very talented tax lawyer with an excellent market reputation. She will add further strength to our market leading tax practice and enhance our broader offering to alternative fund managers which brings together fund formation, transactional and advisory expertise.’

At Brown Rudnick, James Douglass has arrived as the new co-chair of the global energy transition group. Formerly a partner at K&L Gates, Douglass brings 34 years of experience across renewables, green hydrogen, corporate PPAs, battery storage, LNG and renewable gas.

Commented Douglass: ‘I see a lot of opportunities to leverage my energy transition experience to assist the firm’s clients to make the most of the opportunities of the energy transition. For example, I have significant experience within C&I rooftop solar, which will be an even bigger business in Europe following the EU Commission’s recent proposals for mandatory rooftop solar on commercial and public buildings from 2027.’

Dentons has also bolstered its City team. Real estate specialist John Arey has joined the firm from Ashurst, where he advised property companies, investors and funds on deals in the UK and international markets.

Dentons’ UK, Ireland and Middle East CEO Paul Jarvis said: ‘John has quality real estate deal experience working for premium clients. He joins a team which has a growing reputation for advising on significant, high-value deals throughout the UK, Europe and globally. His arrival furthers our plan to build out our real estate transactional business in order to support clients across geographies, offices, practices and sectors.’

Dentons has also lost a lawyer, as Reshma Raja departed to become RPC’s first general counsel. Stepping up from at deputy GC role at her previous firm, Raja will be tasked overseeing risk and compliance across the business.

At Clyde & Co, Rowena Lewis has joined the accountants’ liability and regulatory investigations team from KPMG. Lewis focuses on advising Big Four and mid-tier accountancy firms.

Meanwhile, Watson Farley & Williams has built out its London disputes group, with Theresa Mohammed joining the litigation team from Trowers & Hamlins. An expert in construction disputes, Mohammed has acted for both private and public sector clients in the hotel, leisure, residential and infrastructure industries.

Outside the city, Ward Hadaway’s Manchester office welcomed commercial duo Susan Honeyands and Rolla Rostam. The pair, who between them have over 40 years of experience, previously worked together at Knights and TLT solicitors.

In Europe, Norton Rose Fulbright has announced a new antitrust partner in its Brussels practice. Alexandra Rogers, who joins from White & Case, has advised across the technology, energy, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and manufacturing sectors. Her arrival comes as fellow competition partner Miranda Cole has been appointed the new head of the Brussels office.

Meanwhile, Eversheds Sutherland has bolstered its real estate ranks by hiring Stefan Fink into its Munich office. Formerly of ADVANT Beiten, Fink brings experience in advising investment and asset management, technology and consumer brands with a range of real estate requirements in Germany.

In New York, Squire Patton Boggs has added to its insurance litigation practice with the recruitment of Elizabeth Ahlstrand from Gfeller Laurie. Ahlstrand has experience advising on complex coverage disputes, and specialises in high-value first party and third party insurance coverage and bad faith litigation in the state and federal courts across the northeast of the US.

Finally, the South African market has also seen movement, as Clyde & Co expanded its corporate practice by hiring Gasant Orrie in Cape Town. Formerly of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Orrie’s team follow him to his new firm.

South Africa managing partner Tony Hardie said: ‘Gasant is a welcome addition to the team and his appointment is aligned to our strategic growth plans of expanding the services provided by our Cape Town office and complementing our existing powerful corporate service offering in South Africa. His experience and strong reputation in the market will be of great value to our clients who continue to use Clyde & Co for reliable and innovative legal advice.’

