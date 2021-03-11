Revolving doors: K&L Gates and Squire Patton Boggs make multiple global hires as Ashurst chair departs for competition court

In the latest round of lateral partner moves, two prominent transatlantic firms in the Global 100, K&L Gates and Squire Patton Boggs, have bolstered their international offices with multiple hires.

K&L Gates has made two senior hires in the City, boosting its asset management and white-collar crime teams. Firstly, Daniel Greenaway joins as a partner from Mishcon de Reya with expertise in advising fund managers on private equity, venture capital, credit, infrastructure and real estate investments.

Meanwhile corporate crime specialist Michael Ruck, who arrives from TLT, brings enforcement experience from the Financial Conduct Authority, as well as advisory experience from counseling clients on Serious Fraud Office investigations.

K&L Gates’ managing partner for Europe and the Middle East, Tony Griffiths, said: ‘Daniel and Michael joining us marks another important step in the continued development of our synchronised multi-disciplinary client service approach.’

Squire Patton Boggs has also made a concerted recruitment effort this past week, hiring two international partners to boost its global operations. In Singapore, the firm has hired litigation and arbitration specialist Rodman Bundy as a partner from former Eversheds Sutherland Singapore ally firm Harry Elias.

Bundy, who previously co-headed Eversheds Sutherland’s arbitration group, has over 35 years’ experience advising on cross-border litigation and investment treaty arbitration.

And in Australia, SPB has expanded its Sydney construction practice through the hire of Brent Henderson, who joins from DWF. With a focus on construction disputes, Henderson regularly represents government bodies, private sector tenderers, consortia and contractors investing in major infrastructure projects.

In other moves, Ropes & Gray has expanded its London funds bench, appointing Emily Brown as a partner from New York-based funds specialist Schulte Roth & Zabel. Brown has experience advising major institutional investors and sponsors on a range of funds matters, including fundraisings. Tom Alabaster, Ropes & Gray’s head of funds for EMEA, said: ‘She is a recognised leader in the market and her arrival adds to our momentum as we enhance our full-service private funds and asset management capability in EMEA. Emily is the perfect fit to continue this drive forward as we respond to a growing demand from our clients.’

Disputes specialist Stewarts has identified a new head of its insolvency and asset recovery practice in the form of ex-Gowling WLG partner Alex Jay. Primarily advising on disputes arising from distressed or insolvent situations, Jay recently represented liquidators in a $450m claim against an offshore bank.

Meanwhile, TLT has hired partner Ranjeev Kumar to strengthen its real estate finance capabilities in London. Kumar is an established partner, having led Watson Farley & Williams’ real estate finance practice and advised on a wealth of both domestic and cross-border transactions in the sector.

Finally, Ashurst’s long-standing global chairman has announced his intention to stand down from his role and join the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT).

Ben Tidswell has accepted a chairman position at the CAT, which in the wake of recent decisions such as Merricks v Mastercard , is expected to see a surge of group action claims this summer. In taking on the role, Tidswell brings his eight-year spell as Ashurst’s chairman and his 21 years as a partner to an end.

The firm will soon commence an election process to identify Tidswell’s replacement, who will take up the position for a four-year term on 1 August 2021.

