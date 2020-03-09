Revolving doors: Addleshaws, Proskauer and MoFo bolster London benches as CC looks to US

City recruitment maintained momentum last week as Addleshaw Goddard hired a commercial partner, Proskauer Rose added a litigation partner and Morrison and Foerster made a finance play.

Addleshaws appointed Lewis Silkin partner Nathalie Moreno to its data and information practice in London. Moreno advises multinational clients on UK, French and EU data protection, privacy and cyber security issues as well as compliance programmes and audit projects.

Addleshaws head of data Helena Brown told Legal Business: ‘Nathalie significantly bolsters our London offering and her wealth of privacy experience nationally and internationally will enable us to further service global clients.’

She added: ‘The market for data advice goes from strength to strength as businesses continue to grapple with hugely increased data risks post GDPR whilst, at the same time, the escalation of data driven technologies presents significant opportunities.’

Meanwhile, Proskauer recruited litigation partner Dorothy Murray to its London office. Murray joins the firm from King & Wood Mallesons and advises on investment and commercial disputes. She acts for clients across sectors including financial services, asset management and private equity, energy and telecoms.

Proskauer London office head Mary Kuusisto told Legal Business Murray’s experience in common and civil law jurisdictions would add to the firm’s dispute resolution offering for asset management clients.

‘Our strategy is built on serving the asset management industry in the UK and Europe. Dorothy has significant experience representing asset managers and, as the first litigation partner in London, will greatly complement our holistic offering.’

Elsewhere, Morrison and Foerster appointed King & Spalding partner Matthew Dunlap to its finance practice in London. Dunlap advises on cross-border transactions including high yield and crossover debt offerings, acquisition financings and liability management exercises. His clients include issuers and investments banks as well as private equity and corporate issuer clients.

MoFo finance partner Chris Kandel said: ‘Adding Matthew and his high yield experience to the team is another major step forward for our London Finance practice. High yield completes the third pillar in our London leveraged finance offering, rounding out our existing banking and restructuring capabilities, and now mirroring the same offerings the firm has in the U.S. and Asia.’

Clifford Chance hired in the US, appointing Peter Mucchetti to partner from the US Department of Justice antitrust division where he was chief of its healthcare and consumer products section.

Head of the Americas litigation & dispute resolution practice David DiBari commented: ‘His depth of knowledge on the US regulatory landscape derives from more than two decades of antitrust litigation, investigations and merger clearance experience.’

Finally, Kennedy’s recruited litigation partner Glenn Cheng from K&L Gates Straits Law to its Singapore office. Cheng advises on international engineering and construction, in particular focusing on onshore building projects, infrastructure and engineering work.

muna.abdi@legalease.co.uk