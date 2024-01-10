Norton Rose Fulbright loses another litigation partner as departures continue to mount

In another blow for Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF), commercial litigation partner Radford Goodman has left for Mishcon de Reya. Goodman joined Mishcon’s insolvency team on Tuesday (9 January) as a partner.

NRF has experienced a string of partner departures throughout 2023, particularly across its litigation practices, and in the wake of the resignation of its global chief executive Gerry Pecht in September 2023.

Goodman’s practice focuses on contentious insolvency, banking and finance, civil fraud, enforcement of security, and international asset recovery. His clients include financial institutions, insolvency practitioners, corporate directors and businesses. He has experience in both high court litigation and international arbitration.

Key cases for Goodman include acting for the US trustee of Lehman Brothers on UK litigation concerning the ownership of securities and advising the provisional liquidators of Rafidain Bank.

Goodman said of the move: ‘I am delighted to be joining Mishcon’s insolvency team. It has a renowned reputation for contentious insolvency, and I look forward to collaborating with the team and building long lasting relationships.’

Pecht unexpectedly resigned as global chief executive in September 2023. He had succeeded the firm’s longstanding, and respected, global chief executive Peter Martyr in 2020. The transition meant that the firm was being led out of its legacy Fulbright & Jaworski hub in Texas after almost two decades of London based leadership.

In November 2023, The Legal 500 leading individual Sherina Petit, formerly, head of NRF’s international arbitration (EMEA) and India practice, exited for litigation boutique Stewarts, where she now heads its international arbitration practice and India practice.

November also saw the loss of white-collar crime partner Pamela Reddy to Latham & Watkins and the firm’s global head of risk advisory Jane Caskey to Linklaters. Caskey is now global head of risk advisory and global head of clients and sectors at Linklaters.

Allen & Overy also hired cyber security incident response partners, Ffion Flockhart, and Charlie Weston-Simons from NRF in November, with Flockhart taking on the role of global head of cyber security. Flockhart was formerly NRF’s global co-head of information governance, privacy, and cyber security. The firm’s Milan office also saw the departure of corporate partner Tiziana Del Prete to Eversheds Sutherland.

In October, Wilko van Weert, previously head of the firm’s Brussels office left for Liber.ius and in June, banking Frankfurt based partner Caroline Herkstroter moved to DLA Piper. March saw Munich-based M&A partner Philipp Grzimek move to GÖRG and the firm’s former head of Nordics, Tomas Gardfors leave for Baker Botts. Meanwhile in January, international arbitration partner James Rogers joined Jenner & Block.

These partner losses come after a disappointing financial year for NRF, which saw its revenue drop by 1% to £2,088m and its PEP flatline at £1,055k.

holly.mckechnie@legalease.co.uk