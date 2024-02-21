Legal Business Blogs

Legal Business Global London survey – submissions close soon

Global London 2024
The Global London survey window will be closing on Friday 23 February. We invite all participating firms to complete the survey.

Global London is an annual report on the performance of US and international firms in London, which appears in the March/April issue of Legal Business.

The report lists the top 50 non-UK firms by headcount in London, with analysis of key trends, partner hires and financial performance of those firms.

To take part in this report, please follow this link and complete the online survey form by 23 February.

For further information, please contact mark.mcateer@legalbusiness.co.uk

