GC Powerlist UK and LB Awards – a September for chasing the clouds away

Apologies to Earth, Wind & Fire for the header to this post but we’re back – dusted off and primed to go. We’ll be kicking off our online coverage after the Bank Holiday with a month given over to coverage of the 2020 Legal Business Awards and the GC Powerlist UK 2020 – The Change Agenda.

The 2020 Legal Business Awards were due to take place at the end of March; everything was in place before Covid-19 wreaked havoc. But although the Coronavirus means we can’t gather to celebrate the achievements of the best lawyers in the business this year, we’re committed to giving our winners, highly commended and shortlisted teams the recognition they deserve.

We also note that sitting through a two-hour virtual ceremony might be too much for everyone. That is why – starting Tuesday – we will be unveiling the winners of one award at a time each day, giving those shortlisted 24 hours to enjoy their success. This will build up to 5 October, when we will unveil our 2020 Law Firm of the Year.

Each award will be shown on this site and trailed across all social media outlets, so please look out for the alerts coming your way. A full schedule of awards announcements can be found here and the shortlists are available to view on the individual category pages, accessed through this link.

The night of the Legal Business Awards in March is also the time we usually release our GC Powerlist UK. Now in its eighth year, the 2020 edition seeks to highlight general counsel and in-house legal teams making a major contribution to positive change or transformation, either at an industry or sector level: hence this year’s title, The Change Agenda. We will be releasing the Powerlist online in sections each week over the course of September with the content split across four key themes:

Week one: Industry change

Week two: Ethics, governance, societal change and the big picture

Week three: Operations and procurement

Week four: Leadership and development

Again, please keep an eye out for social media alerts related to the GC Powerlist – especially some webinars on the back of the report coming later in the month.

We’re looking forward to being in contact with you all again and work has already begun on some of our annual set-piece reports, such as the Legal Business 100 and the Global 100. But for now, enjoy your Bank Holiday weekends as we look forward to the start of a bumper month of content next week.

mark.mcateer@legalbusiness.co.uk