A 10% jump in average revenue to £149.2m for firms ranked 26-50 in the LB100 appears to extend the robust fighting spirit of this group from last year – again eclipsing a more sedate 5% increase among the top ten and top 25 – but, as usual, this fails to tell the whole story.

In 2019 it was Womble Bond Dickinson’s transatlantic merger that inflated revenue and catapulted it into the top quartile at the expense of Fieldfisher. This year, the addition of listed firms Slater and Gordon and Ince Group has bolstered the £3.7bn total revenues of the second 25 by almost £300m and explains much of the leap.