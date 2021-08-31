A cursory glance at The Legal 500’s IP coverage – which was recently split into a distinct patents table alongside a trade mark, copyright and design table – makes for a head-scratching read. In a legal discipline that attracts sophisticated, technical expertise, fortune favours the innovative as much as the who’s who of the City elite, or indeed the prestigious US names that are continually encroaching on London territory in the corporate space.

But even within this diverse, cutting-edge practice area, comprising teams as unique as the clients instructing them, there is much contention as to which approach fits best in a rapidly changing environment.