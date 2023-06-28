‘Greenwashing is a new phrase, but it’s quite an old idea. It’s fundamentally, are you doing what you say you’re doing? While it has a new title, the advice is still as it has always been. We say to clients, how are you backing up your claims? It’s that level of clarification that companies need to focus on.’

The words of Anna-Marie Slot, Ashurst’s global ESG and sustainability partner, apply not only to the dilemma faced by clients when tackling thorny issues around environmental, social and governance (ESG) but also to analysing the credentials of the top 25 Legal Business 100 and top 25 Global London firms advising them.