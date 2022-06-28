‘I haven’t seen progress like I’ve seen it in the last 18 months or so at any point in my career,’ proclaims Harold Brako, head of Addleshaw Goddard’s Manchester office. ‘It’s been fuelled by a number of reasons, not least the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd.’

In June 2019, when Legal Business last wrote about ethnic diversity in the legal profession, the world was a very different place. Theresa May was still prime minister, and most people would have guessed that Covid was some new media-sharing platform.