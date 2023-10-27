‘We have yet to make significant strides in fostering systemic change for social mobility. Our focus around diversity and inclusion has only been for the past 15 to 20 years, while the legal industry has a history spanning hundreds of years. So, when we gauge the progress made in proportion to this vast timeline, it becomes evident that there is still much ground to cover. Nevertheless, the industry has made commendable strides in a relatively short span, and I believe it can continue its journey towards greater equity with increased support, more allies, and greater investment,’ muses Akil Hunte, a former CMS trainee and current chair of NRG Lawyers, an organisation that helps non-Russell Group students into the legal profession.

Despite the plethora of initiatives seeking to solve social mobility in the legal profession, the underlying statistics remain unpromising. According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), 22% of all lawyers attend a fee-paying school compared to just 7.5% of the general population. While lawyers from a lower-socioeconomic background make up just 17% of the workforce, contrasted to 39% of the national population.