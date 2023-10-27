Back in the spring, Legal Business asked whether a professional social media presence is now a ‘must-have’ for the modern lawyer, in a feature which also acknowledged that ‘what is trending one week can be quickly forgotten the next’.
And while the post-Covid return to the office has since gathered pace, lawyers’ love for LinkedIn shows no sign of slowing up. Autumn is of course the season when the platform comes alive with the hum of humbled and delighted lawyers posting their Legal 500 endorsements, a process which is now more compulsory than ever (not least due to the requirement to make your charitable #humblebrag donation to Save The Children – get involved if you haven’t done so yet).
However, at the same time, social media evangelists are also coming to terms with the slow demise of the site formerly known as Twitter, following its questionable rebrand as ‘X’ and Elon Musk’s trollish tinkering with a platform many once viewed as the social media site of choice for forward-thinking lawyers.
With many now falling out of love with that platform, the legal community which once coalesced around Twitter has splintered away, and while LinkedIn has become the default for many, it is perhaps harder than ever before to know where to look online for valuable legal content and community.
So with that in mind, we went back to canvass opinion from some of the people we featured in our earlier article, to ask who they follow online, with the intention of compiling a list of ‘recommended by the recommended’.
Those individuals, who feature in the following pages, are drawn from all corners of the legal profession, from solicitor-apprentices to the new president of the Law Society, and showcase a wide range of approaches to social media success, from podcasts to video, TikToks and technical content delivered with just the right amount of personality.
We’re also shining a spotlight on five lawyers who have made a professional success of social media:
James Bremen, the chair of Quinn Emanuel’s construction and engineering practice, whose LinkedIn ‘explainer’ videos have attracted thousands of views, and were credited for keeping one general counsel sane during the pandemic.
Emma Lilley, UK and Ireland head of legal at HR and payroll company SD Worx, who used her Instagram profile to successfully lobby for the Law Society to hold its first-ever regional admissions ceremony.
Former DWF and DAC Beachcroft barrister Sahar Farooqi, who has built a huge following online which has helped him attract instructions and get involved with mentoring the next generation of lawyers.
Chrissie Wolfe, who has leveraged her social media presence to build a thriving consultancy business since leaving Irwin Mitchell.
Former barristers’ clerk Jeremy Hopkins, whose successful early adoption of Twitter led to media interest, job opportunities and helped him to build one of the most varied CVs in law.
We’re aware that there are plenty of stories of lawyers making a success of social media, so if you have a tale to tell, please get in touch – we’d love to hear more.
Who to follow – recommendations from the recommended
For this feature, we went back to the people recommended in our previous social media feature to ask them who their personal favourites are – below are some of the recommended names.
Private practice
Head of Quinn Emanuel’s construction and engineering practice James Bremen effectively used LinkedIn throughout the pandemic to provide bite-sized videos covering legal trends, industry insights and personal development advice, attracting thousands of global viewers in the process.
If tax-related content is what you’re looking for, Leonard Wagenaar is the person to follow. An M&A and international tax specialist at EY, he comes at the recommendation of Dan Neidle himself for his insightful posts and analyses of all things tax.
Jason Feng, construction senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills, provides useful how-to guides and career advice for junior lawyers via LinkedIn and his site, practisinglaw.com.au.
Trainee solicitor Maia Crockford has used her platform across Instagram and TikTok to document her experience as a trainee solicitor at DAC Beachcroft, providing insight into the legal apprenticeship route to her growing follower base.
The Bar
Barrister Sahar Farooqi has effectively used his LinkedIn platform to become one of the most followed names in the legal sector. Alongside industry commentary, he also talks about his personal experiences to highlight diversity and social mobility issues in the Bar. Recommended by Chrissie Wolfe.
Family barrister Lola-Rose Avery, better known as Legally Lola on X, openly discusses her personal and professional experience with racism and uses her platform to advocate for better inclusion at the Bar. Recommended by Joanna Hardy-Susskind.
Criminal barrister, legal blogger and commentator Max Hardy is an active name on X and also uses his blog to discuss the Bar and the criminal justice system. Recommended by Joanna Hardy-Susskind.
Anonymous account Crime Girl brings a welcome dose of humour to the criminal justice system, posting her interactions with hapless defendants. Recommended by Joanna Hardy-Susskind.
In-house
Better known on Instagram as the founder of In-house Potter, Emma Lilley’s initial aim of changing the narrative around in-house roles has led to thousands of followers across multiple platforms, which she recently leveraged to secure the first admissions ceremony outside London, held in Leeds in September 2023. Recommended by Holly Moore.
General counsel at Zodia Markets Dina White is a highly regarded voice when it comes to demystifying digital assets and providing commentary on the continual regulatory and legislative changes in the digital and crypto spaces. Recommended by Aleksandra Wawrzyszczuk.
Mel Scott has expanded beyond her in-house day job to become an active creator on TikTok and Instagram with career advice and day-in-the-life content. She also hosts her own podcast, Counsel, where she provides insight into the in-house world. Recommended by Emma Lilley.
Ex-Clifford Chance lawyer Ben White is the founder of Crafty Counsel – a community which aims to bring ‘joy, insight, and connection’ to in-house legal professionals.
Legal Tech/Legal Ops
Uwais Iqbal, founder of legal AI consultancy simplexico, focuses his LinkedIn content on helping lawyers understand the AI landscape and machine learning, which is no mean feat, taking a practical approach to legal tech commentary. Recommended by Aleksandra Wawrzyszczuk.
Lawyer turned legal engineer Catherine Bamford is chief executive of legal tech consultancy BamLegal, and is a go-to name for document and contract automation information and commentary on innovation in the legal tech space. Recommended by Alex Herrity.
Founder of tech and innovation consultancy Titans, Peter Duffy’s LinkedIn posts cover all aspects of legal tech, with further insight provided in his curated newsletters and round-ups. Recommended by Alex Herrity.
Moving away from her traditional legal sector role earlier this year, Emma Haywood is now a legal consultant with posts covering everything from the four-day week to mentoring and diversity to innovation and AI. Recommended by Akima Paul Lambert.
With an extensive following across Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, Matt Margolis uses humour and creativity to lightheartedly mock the legal profession through his skits and videos about his fictional legal department. Recommended by James Bremen.
As a junior law reporter at the ICLR, Dan Hoadley was among the early adopters of Twitter as legal blogging took off in the early 2010s – he is now head of data science and analytics at Mishcon de Reya, and continues to post from the front lines of data, tech and AI in law.
Commentators, consultants and campaigners
To be honest, we’re not entirely sure how Sophie Pender wasn’t on our initial recommendation list to begin with. As one of the more popular voices on legal social media, the founder of the 93% club has used her platform to great effect as a voice for social mobility causes for state-educated students, and has recently expanded her organisation to include professional members.
Lubna Shuja is the immediate past president of the Law Society of England and Wales, the first Asian, first Muslim and seventh woman to hold the position. Her LinkedIn highlights all things law, with diversity and inclusion initiatives at the forefront.
Sara Ouis, founder of legal design agency Law But How?, posts well designed, critical and funny content aimed at helping those in the legal industry build their own online presence. Recommended by Alex Herrity.
Henry Nelson-Case (better known as @thatcorporatelawyer) has moved from a solicitor role to become a full-time content creator, sharing comedy sketches that poke fun at corporate life on Instagram and TikTok, while also discussing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace. Recommended by Chrissie Wolfe.
The Legal 500
There’s an influencer in our midst! As truly unexpected as it may seem, Ben Wheway, research manager for the Legal 500 UK guide and social media connoisseur, has been recommended for his insightful, informative and sometimes funny LinkedIn posts (although I struggle to believe that last part). It’s quite devastating for him as he’d much rather you follow him on X. Recommended by Amy Ulliott. (I don’t post on X anymore; only Legal 500 US editor Barnaby Merrill likes my tweets, and anyway it’s much easier to get numbers on LinkedIn – Ben)