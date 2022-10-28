Sponsored by
Overview – Turning tides
As we mark the 30th anniversary of the Legal Business 100, our 2022 report reflects an industry still riding the wave of a surging transactional market. But what will happen when that wave hits the shore?
The LB100 main table
Key financials of the top 100 firms
The LB100 partner earnings table
The LB100 core stats
The second 25 – Off the pace
Historically the LB100’s pacesetters, the second quartile firms find themselves in the unusual position of slowing down
The second 50: City and boutique – Living for the city
With a marked return to form after a couple of years of modest growth, is the London mid-market making a comeback?
The second 50: Regional view – Steadying the ship
After weathering Covid well, 2021/22 saw revenue growth flatten among the regional firms in the second 50 of the LB100. Are the regional champions losing steam?
30 years of the LB100 – 1992-2002: Teen spirit
As globalisation and technological innovation transformed the landscape, the leading City law firms started to mature into the international giants we know today
30 years of the LB100 – 2002-12: A decade of two halves
Industry veterans remember a decade which formed the modern legal profession, from the dizzying heights of globalisation to the humbling which followed the 2008 financial crisis
30 years of the LB100 – 2012-22: Don’t look now
Commentators reflect on a decade defined by the proliferation of private capital, the shadow of Brexit and coronavirus – and the unstoppable advance of tech
Firm profile – Mishcon de Reya – All that glisters is not Gold
Mishcon de Reya has had a turbulent year, characterised by ambitious plans and high-profile failures. Is the firm a pioneer breaking new ground in the profession, or a respected institution that has lost its way?
Firm profile – Ince – Ince Gordon Dadds – Collapse of an institution?
It has been a steep and brutal fall for the storied old shipping firm. Can Ince Gordon Dadds climb back to safety?