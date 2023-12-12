The contrast between last year’s Global 100 report and this year’s could hardly be starker. Last year saw firms blow away even optimistic predictions to post extraordinary results. Total revenue increased by 15% to $147.5bn – more than double the previous year’s already impressive rise of 7%. Average profit per equity partner (PEP), meanwhile, shot up 19% to $2.37m.

This year, gross revenue increased by just 1% to hit $149.2bn, while average PEP dropped by 3% to $2.29m. Last year, we deemed a firm to be struggling in relative terms if it did not put both revenue and PEP up by 10% or more. This year, double-digit increases are far rarer: only eight firms increased revenue by 10% or more, and only two – Gibson Dunn (see analysis) and Polsinelli – managed double-digit increases in both revenue and PEP.