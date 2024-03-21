Energy Yearbook 2024 – Editor’s Letter

Welcome to the first-ever Energy Yearbook from Legal 500 and Legal Business.

This supplement brings together analysis of the key issues across the energy market – with a particular focus on the topic on everyone’s lips, energy transition – as well as interviews with leading figures in the sector.

For this first edition, Legal 500 Global Green Guide editor Anna Bauböck talks to two senior partners about their distinguished careers in the energy sector – TLT real estate head Maria Connolly, who leads the firm’s cross-discipline future energy team and is also executive board sponsor for the firm’s sustainability strategy, and Harper Macleod’s David Bone, who has advised on an array of the largest renewables developments in Scotland and has been dubbed ‘Scotland’s authority on renewable energy law’.

In our lead feature, Alex Ryan looks at the struggle to balance the competing imperatives of energy transition, security and affordability, amid what is described as ‘the most disruptive change in the energy market in decades’.

Partners at firms such as Slaughter and May, Clifford Chance, Baker McKenzie, Milbank, Vinson & Elkins, Dentons and DLA Piper offer their takes on all the key considerations for law firms and their clients alike, covering net zero targets, decarbonisation, and geopolitical considerations ahead of upcoming elections.

Elsewhere, we showcase the firms with the most Legal 500 UK energy rankings and also the firms with the most individuals ranked across our core energy sections.

You can also find out what’s happening in energy law around the world in the articles from our partner firms in locations from Germany to the Dominican Republic.

We hope you enjoy this first Energy Yearbook, and we’d love to hear from readers about the issues you think we should be covering in future. Please do get in touch if you’re keen to share ideas.

Ben Wheway

Research manager

ben.wheway@legalease.co.uk

