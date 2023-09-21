Access your pdf edition of the Employment Yearbook 2023
Editor’s letter
Welcome to the first-ever Employment Yearbook from The Legal 500 and Legal Business.
Redundancies, restrictive covenants and unions – why employment work is surging in the UK right now
Legal 500 employment correspondent Ben Gray speaks to leading partners about the latest trends in employment law
Under the lens: the rise of senior investigations
Investigations into the behaviour of senior executives are on the rise. Ben Gray takes a detailed look at what in-house legal teams need to be aware of in the event of accusations of misconduct
The Legal 500 view: Employment
Howard Kennedy, Dentons and Mishcon top the London employment client service score tables as Eversheds leads the way for UK-wide Legal 500 rankings
Perspectives: Clare Murray, CM Murray
‘Your client may be someone who had 4,000 people reporting to them and, because of what’s happened, now they might only have you’: Clare Murray, founder of CM Murray, on navigating a career advising senior execs and the golden age of employment law