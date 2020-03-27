As the forum of choice for international litigants, London continues to enjoy an unparalleled reputation for high-value dispute resolution. The quality of justice delivered by its commercial courts is underpinned by the calibre of specialist independent judges and the lawyers that work in them. But beyond the courtroom door, a diverse range of specialist litigation support providers routinely help to bolster the case being put forward by the legal teams on both sides.

From asset tracing, e-discovery and forensic accounting to third-party funding, PR and witness training, many of these services are now increasingly central to formulating a successful dispute strategy. Critically, the level of sophistication required frequently goes beyond the capacity of in-house expertise available to general counsel (GCs), or even to the largest law firms.