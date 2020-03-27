Market Report: Fraud – Sleight of hand

Criminal investigations aside, the rise of cyber crime and forum shopping means the UK is a perennially popular location for resolving civil fraud disputes. Dominic Carman reports

According to the Crime Survey for England and Wales, fraud offences now constitute nearly half of all recorded crime. Last year they increased by 9% to breach the four million mark, although the survey suggests that fewer than 20% of frauds are ever reported. Simultaneously, organisations that investigate large-scale fraud, such as the National Crime Agency and the Serious Fraud Office, are routinely regarded by commentators as underfunded, understaffed and – at times – unable to cope.