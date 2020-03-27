‘Arbitration is the Savile Row of dispute resolution. It’s not the M&S off-the-rack suit, you can create a bespoke arbitration clause that does almost anything you want it to do,’ said Kenneth Beale, an arbitration partner at Boies Schiller Flexner in London. Is it then any surprise that financial institutions are increasingly opting to use arbitration for dispute resolution?

Beale was one of a host of top names speaking at Legal Business’ 2019 International Arbitration Summit in November when he made that comment, setting out how much things have changed in the financial services sector in recent years.