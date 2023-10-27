Legal Business

TLT, Latham and Compass Group among the big winners at 26th Legal Business Awards

Legal Business Awards 2023
TLT, Latham and Compass Group among the big winners at 26th Legal Business Awards

TLT, Latham & Watkins and Compass Group were among the major winners at the 2023 Legal Business Awards, which welcomed more than 800 guests to the Grosvenor House hotel on 19 September.

Hosted by actor, writer, and producer Sally Phillips (pictured, below), the evening saw TLT crowned Law Firm of the Year, with judges particularly impressed by its stellar performance over the past few years, with a strong financial performance in 2021/22 underpinned by key client wins.

