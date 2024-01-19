From wellness amenities to stranded assets: leading real estate partners give their 2024 predictions

Following a year of high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and inflation, the real estate sector would be forgiven for feeling a little worse for wear. However, when LB caught up with some of the industry’s leading partners, their outlook for 2024 was more positive than might be expected. While investment in traditional real estate transactions is down, opportunities in new areas of business are booming and the City’s lawyers are ready to diversify.

2023 dealt the real estate sector an enforced pause as landlords and investors grappled with rising interest rates. While the investment market is unlikely to bounce back to full force in 2024, more movement is expected.