Legal Business Blogs

‘We’re very pleased with the results’: double-digit revenue growth for Simmons as PEP holds steady

Posted on |
Financial results 2022/23 Simmons & Simmons
‘We’re very pleased with the results’: double-digit revenue growth for Simmons as PEP holds steady

Simmons & Simmons has today (13 July) reported revenue growth of 12%, up to £521m from last year’s £465m, double the previous year’s growth rate of 6%. Meanwhile, profit growth was slower – 2% compared to last year’s 8%, for a total of £189m. PEP, meanwhile, was steady at £1m, as partner headcount increased by 12.

The firm saw the most significant revenue growth in its healthcare and life sciences sector group, up by 29%. It also reported strength in financial institutions – another of the key sectors highlighted in Simmons’ business plan for 2023-26, alongside technology, media and telecoms and asset management and investment funds, which each showed double-digit growth.

‘We’re very pleased with the results’, managing partner Jeremy Hoyland (pictured) told Legal Business. ‘It has been a tough year – there’s no doubt about that. We definitely saw some softening on the transactional side. That said, our corporate practice had a very good year. Disputes, too, had a really strong year, after a couple of years of lower revenue in litigation.

‘We’ve had a big investment focus on Europe. That was our best-performing region last year. It was especially good to see really good performance in our relatively new Dublin office. And the UK business continues to do very well.’

Simmons aims to adjust its regional focus in the years to 2026, pulling out of Qatar with the closure of its Doha office, and deepening its coverage in Asia.

‘We’re looking to build our China business in a way that’s appropriate to the macroeconomic situation’, said Hoyland. ‘I’m a huge believer in Asia. We’re not going to stop investing in Europe, but we certainly aim to build up in Asia.’

The firm reported steady work from its Silicon Valley office, though it does not intend to focus on the US market. Hoyland explained: ‘We’re only ever going to be small there. We’re not going to build a huge team. But Emily Jones is doing very well and having someone on the ground really makes a difference. We’re winning work from clients that we would not have come across were it not for the Silicon Valley office.’

alexander.ryan@legalbusiness.co.uk

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

Related Content

Financials 2022/23: Taylor Wessing sustains global growth for fifth year in a rowFinancials 2022/23: Taylor Wessing sustains global growth for fifth year in a row
‘The legal industry isn’t immune’: Profits rise again at Eversheds following record performance in 2022‘The legal industry isn’t immune’: Profits rise again at Eversheds following record performance in 2022
Scottish round up: Brodies and Morton Fraser achieve record breaking revenues, Freeths expands into ScotlandScottish round up: Brodies and Morton Fraser achieve record breaking revenues, Freeths expands into Scotland
Revolving doors: Simmons and CMS make City banking and pensions hires as Gibson Dunn bolsters its Paris benchRevolving doors: Simmons and CMS make City banking and pensions hires as Gibson Dunn bolsters its Paris bench
Sponsored briefing: Post-Brexit cross-border disputes – what next?Sponsored briefing: Post-Brexit cross-border disputes – what next?
A&O hires Simmons IP star Noor in patent court play

More in Blogs

A&O managing partner Price departs pre-merger as revenue passes £2bn A&O managing partner Price departs pre-merger as revenue passes £2bn
‘Challenges and opportunities are interlinked’: revenue growth cools slightly at Ashurst as profits stall ‘Challenges and opportunities are interlinked’: revenue growth cools slightly at Ashurst as profits stall
DWF in talks to delist as private equity buyer circles DWF in talks to delist as private equity buyer circles