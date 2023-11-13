V&E hires energy and infra partner de Cintré from Milbank in the City

Vinson & Elkins has hired Milbank’s Kilian de Cintré as a partner into its corporate and finance practice in London, the firm announced today (13 November).

The move builds on the hire last month of energy and infrastructure finance partner Chris Taufatofua, also from Milbank, to its corporate and finance practice in London.

At Milbank, de Cintré spent almost eight years in the London office. His wealth of experience encompasses representing sponsors, development finance institutions, commercial lenders, and export credit agencies on the development, structuring and financing of complex natural resources, infrastructure and energy projects internationally.

He has been recognised in The Legal 500 as a rising star, playing a support role on a number of key oil and gas mandates. He also brings with him extensive knowledge of project development and commercial documentation.

He has served as an associate at Winston & Strawn, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Linklaters earlier in his career.

Head of V&E’s London corporate practice, Ben Higson, commented: ‘With his cross-industry experience and approach to working across practice groups, Kilian is a natural complement to the firm’s London corporate and finance practice and culture.’

Higson added, ‘Alongside Chris Taufatofua, he is another very valuable addition, especially as demand grows for investment in, and financing for, projects in the energy transition space.’

