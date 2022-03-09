US firms have dominated another week of lateral recruitment with notable hires in the City and overseas.

Greenberg Traurig has added real estate finance partner Daniyal Ansari from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Ansari, who is described as ‘technically excellent’ in The Legal 500’s 2022 guide, advises on investment, development, and complex structured debt matters globally. Real estate is a key focus of Greenberg’s London office, which has seen major expansion over the past 12 months with 10 partner hires.

Jones Day has bolstered its competition practice with the addition of Mark Jones from Hogan Lovells. He brings over 25 years of experience in obtaining regulatory clearances for transactions and advising on antitrust investigations.

Meanwhile, Howard Kennedy has appointed James Meakin as its new head of tax. Meakin joins from Dentons where he advised on tax issues arising from corporate and real estate transactions.

Elsewhere in the UK, Browne Jacobson hired construction partner Zoe Stollard from Clarke Willmott. The Legal 500-ranked leading individual will join the firm’s Birmingham office and add experience in the nuclear and renewable energy space.

Across the Atlantic, Latham & Watkins lured employment partner Maj Vaseghi back to its Bay Area office from Freshfields. Vaseghi was as one of five partners to join the magic circle firm to launch its Silicon Valley office to much fanfare in July 2020. Her specialisms include advising on corporate governance, executive compensation and employee benefits issues.

Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis has announced that former head of corporate finance at Hong Kong’s Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) will join its Hong Kong office in August. Brian Ho brings a breadth of experience and regulatory insight; at the SFC he oversaw significant Hong Kong IPO decisions and was chief coordinator for the launch of China-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

‘We are excited that we will be able to tap into Brian’s deep experience and unparalleled insights as we counsel our private equity and corporate clients on novel and complex transactions, including public takeovers and IPOs in Hong Kong,’ said Hong Kong-based transactional partner David Zhang.

In Paris, White & Case has tapped Linklaters, hiring debt finance partner Neeloferr Roy. Roy is dual-qualified in France and England & Wales and brings a breadth of experience acting for both lenders and borrowers in leveraged and acquisition finance, real estate finance and corporate finance transactions.

Finally, Clyde & Co has hired insurance sector expert Susana Martínez in Madrid. She joins from Kennedys, where she handled a range of disputes across EMEA and Latin America for leading insurers and reinsurers.

Megan.mayers@legalbusiness.co.uk