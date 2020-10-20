Revolving Doors: Clydes wins back partner to City regulatory bench as US firms make European plays

It has been a quieter week in the City recruitment market, with Clyde & Co the only firm to make a notable move while Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher made significant hires on the Continent.

Clyde & Co’s London hire saw disputes and compliance lawyer Rachel Cropper-Mawer join the firm’s regulatory and investigations group. Cropper-Mawer joins from DAC Beachcroft, having previously worked in-house at insurance broker Willis Towers Watson and oil and gas company BP where she had significant responsibilities for compliance issues.

The move marks a return to Clydes for Cropper-Mawer, having been an associate at the firm since 2001 and making partner in 2011.

With experience in both arbitration and litigation, largely in the High Court, Cropper-Mawer predominantly focuses on fraud and breach of contract matters, while also having experience in obtaining and defending against freezing injunctions.

John Whittaker, Clyde & Co partner, commented on the hire: ‘Rachel is an excellent strategic fit for the practice combining a top class litigation record with highly relevant and valuable in house compliance experience. We welcome her back.’

Elsewhere, Gibson Dunn added a partner to its Frankfurt bench, with antitrust lawyer Georg Weidenbach joining the firm.

Weidenbach joins from US counterpart Latham & Watkins and brings with him significant experience in cartel damage claims and cartel investigations and defence.

‘We’re delighted to welcome Georg to Gibson Dunn,’ said Ken Doran, chairman and managing partner of Gibson Dunn. ‘He is an experienced and highly regarded antitrust lawyer who will be a strong addition to our market-leading competition practice across the globe and to our German and European practices in particular.’

Wilson Sonsini, meanwhile, also made a move on the Continent, hiring Daniel Kahn as the firm’s new director of strategy and business development for Europe. Kahn has been a business and legal advisor for over 30 years, advising on matters such as venture capital, M&A, and capital markets transactions.

In addition, Kahn also has experience advising business’ on international expansion and government affairs. Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Kahn founded Red Bridge, a Luxembourg-based law firm. Previously, he founded and managed Kahn & Associés, a boutique law firm in Paris

At Wilson Sonsini Kahn will be charged with generating new business in both the US and Continental Europe, particularly in transactional and regulatory areas. He will be based in the firm’s Brussels office.

Closer to home, Maples and Calder, the law firm of the Maples Group, made a hire to the firm’s Jersey office, announcing Mark Crichton would be joining the outpost.

Crichton joins from Walkers, where he worked in the firm’s global investment funds and corporate group in its Jersey office. He will now work alongside Maples partners Chris Byrne, Simon Hopwood, and Paul Burton.

thomas.alan@legalease.co.uk