Cadwalader loses another as Greenberg builds London restructuring bench

Cadwalader notches another loss from its London office as real estate finance partner moves to Greenberg Traurig.

Greenberg Traurig announced today (17 June) that Cadwalader real estate finance partner Duncan Hubbard is joining the firm as a shareholder in its finance and restructuring practice, less than a week after the firm lost five partners to King & Spalding.

Hubbard will be joined by associate William Lo, who will move to Greenberg as an of counsel. Both lawyers joined Cadwalader from Norton Rose in February 2019.

Hubbard brings with him more than two decades of experience. He has acted on some of the largest UK and international property finance transactions, from single assets such as The Gherkin to cross-jurisdictional funds with investment and development portfolios around the world, ranging from logistics in South Korea to healthcare in London.

Greenberg chairman Richard Rosenbaum said in a statement: ‘Duncan brings a wealth of experience, as we further execute our strategic development across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. He will also further support our top-tier global real estate, finance, M&A and funds capabilities.

Greenberg has built its real estate practice over the past two years with its hires of Sierra Taylor from Paul Hastings in April 2023 and Daniyal Ansari from BCLP in March 2022 as shareholders.

The departure comes hot on the heels of Cadwalader’s loss last week of five partners and one special counsel, including Legal 500 fund finance leading individual Samantha Hutchinson and next-generation partner Nathan Parker.

The move leaves Cadwalader with just 19 partners in London, according to the firm’s website. Hubbard was instrumental to the firm’s Legal 500 tier six-ranked property finance team. The firm’s website now lists just one London-based lawyer in the real estate team: associate Shelby Gemmell.

‘My move to Greenberg Traurig has been driven in large part by the firm’s collaborative European and global footprint and its long-term commitment to and brand in the industries I focus on,’ said Hubbard.

‘Working with a talented team across jurisdictions in related practices, and drawing on their localised sector knowledge, will enable me to provide my cross-border client base with a truly seamless service. This is an exceptional opportunity to join and help build a market-leading offering in London.’

elisha.juttla@legalbusiness.co.uk