Greenberg Traurig continues to bolster its white-collar crime and investigations team with the addition of Rebecca Meads. Meads joins as the chair of the London white-collar practice from corporate crime boutique Peters & Peters. She arrives alongside senior associates Gavin Costelloe and Alex Swan.

This follows the firm’s hire of Jo Rickards, now co-chair of its global white-collar defence and special investigations practice, as part of a seven-shareholder coup from Mishcon de Reya in October 2021.

Elsewhere, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has pulled in a restructuring duo from Brown Rudnick’s ranks. Colin Ashford and Richard Obank focus on contentious and transactional restructuring matters respectively and will officially start of the firm later this year. Last year BCLP lost its EMEA head of restructuring and insolvency, Ben Jones, to Simmons & Simmons.

Meanwhile, disputes partner Paul Ferguson has joined Addleshaw Goddard from Ontier. Ferguson brings expertise in disputes relating to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, online trading platforms and the recovery of assets from related cyber-crime.

‘Cryptocurrency, cybercrime and claims involving digital assets are becoming increasingly complex yet more common place, requiring specialist legal and industry knowledge,’ said AG head of disputes Mark Molyneux. ‘Paul’s arrival brings additional focus and a wealth of experience to our teams who already support clients on these issues.’

Gowling WLG has strengthened its corporate team with the addition of real estate sector specialist Micky Yang. Yang joins from Herbert Smith Freehills, where she was of counsel and said: ‘I am looking forward to building on an already great indirect real estate practice and to playing my part in cementing Gowling WLG’s reputation as one of the strongest teams around in the real estate sector, working hand in hand with my new property colleagues as well as my corporate, funds, finance and tax colleagues focusing in the sector.’

Finally, across the Atlantic, Milbank added Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) expert John Beahn in Washington DC. Beahn joins from Shearman & Sterling, where he advised on CFIUS and foreign direct investment review as well as related national security issues, including sanctions and arms controls, supply chain issues, compliance monitoring and risk mitigation.

Milbank’s chairman Scott Edelman commented: ‘John’s extensive experience with CFIUS matters will be critical to our clients as they navigate an increasingly complex cross-border regulatory and transactional environment. His unique focus will both complement and enhance the work of our corporate, finance and restructuring partners across all of our offices.’

