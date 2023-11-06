Mayer Brown hires HSF antitrust partner Vowden in the City

Mayer Brown has hired Daniel Vowden as a partner into its antitrust and competition practice in London, the firm announced today (6 November).

Vowden, who was previously a partner in Herbert Smith Freehills’ Brussels office, will concentrate on advising international clients on a broad array of EU and UK competition law matters, encompassing merger control, foreign direct investment regulations, and cross-border deals requiring regulatory approval.

Recognised in The Legal 500 as a next generation partner in competition law, Vowden spent 15 years at his previous firm.

Aside from his transactional expertise in advising multinational and sovereign wealth funds, he also contributes a wealth of experience in behavioral and advisory affairs, notably in EU and UK cartel investigations. His specific emphasis lies within the pharmaceuticals, financial services, mining, TMT, and retail sectors.

He has served as an associate at both Cleary Gottlieb and Slaughter and May earlier in his career. He is dual qualified in England and Wales, and admitted to the Brussels Bar (A-List).

London managing partner, Dominic Griffiths, commented: ‘We continue to focus on attracting high-calibre lateral partners to the firm. Daniel has a strong reputation in advising clients on complex competition law issues and is perfectly positioned to support clients and existing teams served by London and our other European offices, as well as interface with our global transactional practices and wider dispute resolution practices.’

Vowden will be joining partner Airlie Goodman, who was hired into the firm’s global antitrust and competition practice in London last year from Linklaters. The firm more recently hired Freshfields partner Richard Sydner to its Washington DC practice in January.

