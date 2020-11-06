London and St Louis receive lion’s share of investment as BCLP announces 20-strong global promotion round

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) promoted 20 lawyers as part of its latest global promotion round, the firm announced today (6 November), with London and St Louis again getting the majority of the spoils.

The figure is an increase of three on last year’s promotion push, though the City figure is one shy of last year’s five lawyers minted in London.

The round was particularly strong for the firm’s litigation practice. The new City partners are: Rebecca Campbell (litigation); Adam Jamieson (litigation and corporate risk); Marie Johnson (corporate finance); and Sarah McAtominey (commercial disputes and high net worth individuals).

St Louis, the home of the firm’s American half of the business, again received an equal amount of investment to London, with four new partners minted compared to last year’s five. Meanwhile, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Denver all saw two lawyers promoted. Moscow, Chicago, Irvine, New York, Kansas City, and Phoenix all saw one additional partner.

Regarding the hires, firm co-chairs Steve Baumer and Lisa Mayhew commented in a joint statement: ‘The firm continues to grow across a more focused platform, led by our transformative aspirations under Project Advance to build scale around existing core areas of practice strength. At the same time, we are transforming the firm’s operational infrastructure to help drive growth and client experience in the coming years. We are excited to see where the talents and energy of these new partners will take us and we congratulate them all.’ The promotions will be effective as of 1 January 2021 and will see BCLP’s partnership ranks increase to 545.

