Legal Business Blogs

‘Improving growth has not been an easy task’: HSF posts record financials amid challenging conditions

Posted on |
Financial results 2022/23 Herbert Smith Freehills
‘Improving growth has not been an easy task’: HSF posts record financials amid challenging conditions

Herbert Smith Freehills has marked a decade of consecutive annual growth with its latest financial results, posting the highest revenue, profit and PEP in the firm’s history.

Revenue has increased by 8% from £1.103bn to £1.186bn, while net profit and PEP are up by a more modest 2% and 1% respectively. PEP moved from £1,163,000 to £1,173,000 for 2022/23.

Speaking with Legal Business, CEO Justin D’Agostino (pictured), said: ‘We are particularly proud of the results this year, especially because there were some significant challenges in all of our markets, including rising costs and tougher trading conditions.’

D’Agostino explained why the firm has fared so well despite the less-than-ideal market conditions: ‘Our clients come from  strong sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, technology and banking. We are also focused on the twin engines of our contentious and transactional practices. That mix results in a very well-hedged global business.’

On the firm’s strategy, D’Agostino elaborated: ‘We launched our new strategy in November 2021, which has been having a positive impact. When we set out our strategy, we set out our choices on the areas we were going to focus on winning market share and grow: private capital, energy transition and ESG. We are seeing significant growth in these areas, and we will see sustainable growth for the next few years.’

Asked which were the firm’s best-performing  jurisdictions, D’Agostino responded: ‘London had an outstanding year, as well as strong, double-digit growth coming from New York. EMEA saw good growth too, with double digits from Milan, Dubai, Germany and Johannesburg.’

He added: ‘The market was tougher than previous years in Asia and Australia. Despite this we still saw double digit growth in Japan and South-East Asia too.

‘On the practice side, our contentious practice did particularly well. We saw increased client demand in class actions, competition and disputes deals. The largest class actions we are seeing are with our biggest clients, such as Google and Meta.’

Probed further on the firm’s US strategy, D’Agostino commented: ‘We have been growing our New York office and we will continue to grow organically there. We are very focused on the US market and real attention will be placed on it by us over the next period.’

HSF’s chief financial officer, Steve Bowers, contextualised the discrepancy between the acceleration in the rate of revenue increase and the reduction of the rate of PEP and profit growth since this time last year: ‘Compensation costs are high because of the intense demand for talent, which remains an issue. We continue to invest and ensure that our employees are rewarded and that we have the right standing in the market for talent compensation.

‘Macro factors such as high interest rates, as well as our investment into digital technology, our core systems, and further investment in our people is the right thing to do with long-term benefits. That means that sometimes there will be a disconnect between profit and revenue growth. You won’t see many firms of our size and scale this year having their best-ever results on those three key metrics.’

He added: ‘The context is important here. If we look at the performance for FY23, you do see client demand soften in a few places, but we are still doing really well. Improving growth has not been an easy task.’

Ayesha.Ellis@legalease.co.uk

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

Related Content

Mixed bag for Clifford Chance as it joins the £2bn revenue club but profits and PEP stallMixed bag for Clifford Chance as it joins the £2bn revenue club but profits and PEP stall
Feeling the chill? Kirkland reports just 8% revenue increase for 2022Feeling the chill? Kirkland reports just 8% revenue increase for 2022
‘We’re very pleased with the results’: double-digit revenue growth for Simmons as PEP holds steady‘We’re very pleased with the results’: double-digit revenue growth for Simmons as PEP holds steady
In flux: Herbert Smith Freehills cites forex impact as accounts slice £38m off the top lineIn flux: Herbert Smith Freehills cites forex impact as accounts slice £38m off the top line
HSF shakes off post-merger politics in favour of sole global corporate head as Ferraro takes over
Trainee retention rates: Herbert Smith, Weil and Trowers release figures

More in Blogs

‘Pleased to have continued our upward trajectory’: Shoosmiths continues revenue and profit growth ‘Pleased to have continued our upward trajectory’: Shoosmiths continues revenue and profit growth
‘A record year for us’: Pinsents doubles top-line growth as profit moves up 8% ‘A record year for us’: Pinsents doubles top-line growth as profit moves up 8%
Mixed bag for Clifford Chance as it joins the £2bn revenue club but profits and PEP stall Mixed bag for Clifford Chance as it joins the £2bn revenue club but profits and PEP stall