Hogan Lovells hails ‘record’ financial results as revenues and profits soar

In what it calls the ‘most successful year in the firm’s history’, Hogan Lovells has added $300m to its top line as revenue increased 13% from $2.3bn to $2.6bn.

It posted an even more striking profit result, with PEP shooting upwards 26% from $2m to $2.5m. Revenue per lawyer also saw a healthy 17% increase from $884,000 to just over $1m.

The 13% revenue hike far outstrips last year’s 3% increase in global fee income. Remarkably, the 26% jump in PEP is lower than last year’s startling 31% rate, although this was caveated by the introduction of a compensation floor for some partners in response to the pandemic.

Chief executive Miguel Zaldivar (pictured) hailed a stringent ‘financial discipline’ driving profitability: ‘There was no significant change to the partnership structure in the last year – we got invoices out early and converted WIP into revenues.’

Embodying the firm’s transatlantic focus, 47% of Hogan Lovells’ business originated from the Americas, with an equal 47% being generated from its EMEA business. The remaining 6% was derived from Asia. The UK specifically made up $534m of the firm’s overall revenue, representing 21% of the business.

Zaldivar said the results were a reflection of his ‘balance, balance, balance’ mantra: ‘We’ve had record years in every market. The economy in the US is booming, and we saw record performances in London, Germany and France. In our business, that geographical balance used to be a hedge, but it has now become a driver of success.’

In terms of practice groups, Hogan Lovells’ corporate and finance group represented 42% of turnover, with global regulatory and intellectual property, media and technology at 30%, and litigation, arbitration and employment at 28%.

Headline mandates for the period included the firm’s US practice, led by Silicon Valley M&A partner Keith Flaum, advising Oracle Corporation on its $28.3bn acquisition of Cerner Corporation. And in a notable disputes matter, Hogan Lovells is representing ENRC in its high-profile claims against the UK Serious Fraud Office following the conclusion of a long-running fraud and bribery probe.

Deputy chief executive Michael Davison told Legal Business: ‘Usually when there’s an M&A boom, there’s a slowdown in contentious work, but we’ve had both. It’s been a record year for our litigators.’

Hogan Lovells also announced this week plans to relocate to a new London headquarters in 2026, swapping Atlantic House for soon-to-be built premises at Holborn Viaduct. The firm will occupy all 12 floors of the building, which will comprise 266,000 square feet.

