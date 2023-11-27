Greenberg expands finance team in the City with Weil hire

Greenberg Traurig announced today (27 November) that Luke Lado has joined the firm as a shareholder, bolstering its banking and finance practice in London.

He joins from Weil, where he spent two years as counsel, following five years at Latham & Watkins as a senior associate. His legal career began at Clifford Chance, where he started as a trainee and spent six years. Lado has also completed secondments to Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse.

Lado specialises in advising both lenders and borrowers in financial transactions, including direct lending, leveraged finance, special situation debt financings, restructurings, and crossover credit financings. His clients include European and US banks, direct lending and special situations funds, as well as corporate borrowers.

Fiona Adams, London managing shareholder and co-chair of the global corporate practice, commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome Luke as a new shareholder within our London team. Our London office has seen huge growth since it was first established in 2009. With over 130 high-calibre lawyers in total, we are well-equipped to provide a full-service, multidisciplinary offering to our global client base.’

Adams emphasised that Lado is the fourth shareholder addition to the firm’s London office this year. In June, the firm brought in partner Shashank Krishna from Baker Botts, following the hire of Paul Hastings partner Sierra Taylor in April. The year kicked off with the addition of partner Tim Dolan from Reed Smith in January.

Co-chair of the restructuring and insolvency practice, John Houghton, commented: ‘I am thrilled to be working alongside Luke once again, having worked closely with him and seen him in action on many distressed situations including Thomas Cook and Folli Follie.’

Houghton added, ‘The addition of Luke significantly bolsters and enhances our special situations capabilities in Europe and beyond, cementing our position as a leading global adviser for complex distress situations.’

