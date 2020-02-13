Legal Business Blogs

Cooley’s City base passes $70m revenue mark as global growth slows

Posted on |
Financial results Cooley
Cooley’s City base passes $70m revenue mark as global growth slows

Cooley’s London outpost has outpaced the West Coast firm’s global revenue growth for the third consecutive year, rising 9% to $72.9m five years after its launch.

The results disclosed today (13 February) show a global revenue increase of 8% to $1.33bn while profits per equity partner (PEP) rose 6% to $2.54m in 2019.

The pace of growth slowed somewhat on last year, when both global and City turnover were up by double digit figures, 16% to $66.7m and 14% to $1.23bn respectively. Revenue per lawyer at the 1,000-strong firm grew by just 2% in 2019 to $1.32m compared to an 8% rise in 2018.

But overall the results signal another solid year for the Palo Alto-bred firm, fuelled by an ever busy Silicon Valley tech scene and faster-than-usual international expansion, with new offices launched in Brussels and Hong Kong in 2019, followed by Singapore this year. Cooley has grown its global turnover 157% since 2010.

The firm also continued growing its City base, which passed the 100-lawyer mark and is about to move into new premises at 22 Bishopsgate. The firm brought across capital markets partners Claire Keast-Butler and David Boles from US rival Latham & Watkins.

Related  Global London - Sweeping the board

UK deals included advising biotech company Therachon on its $810m sale to Pfizer and manufacturer Bavarian Nordic on its €955m acquisition of manufacturing rights for two vaccines from GlaxoSmithKline.

Cooley was also active on the City contentious side, advising Allergy Therapeutics on a breach of contract claim against Canadian company Inflamax, and biopharma company IQVIA in a dispute with Swiss pharma company Cardiorentis.

In other financial results announced this week, revenue at the London base of US disputes heavyweight Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan rose 20% to £100.6m, while King & Spalding increased its UK turnover 15% to $55.7m. Wall Street firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, however, saw its London revenue drop for the second year in a row, falling 4% to $41.3 in 2019.

marco.cillario@legalease.co.uk

+1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin

Related Content

North – Northern EchoNorth – Northern Echo
Comment: The bottom line is, well, the bottom line – numbers always settle the scoreComment: The bottom line is, well, the bottom line – numbers always settle the score
Central – Stuck in the MiddleCentral – Stuck in the Middle
Investing in London: Cooley sets City agenda with turnover targets and committee appointmentsInvesting in London: Cooley sets City agenda with turnover targets and committee appointments
US firms continue City growth as White & Case and Cooley see double-digit revenue spikeUS firms continue City growth as White & Case and Cooley see double-digit revenue spike
Planning to ‘make a big impact’: Cooley raids Edwards Wildman and MoFo’s City offices to launch in LondonPlanning to ‘make a big impact’: Cooley raids Edwards Wildman and MoFo’s City offices to launch in London

More in Blogs

Ropes ups the ante in the City talent war with £130k NQ pay package Ropes ups the ante in the City talent war with £130k NQ pay package
Cadwalader London revenue down again despite strong global performance Cadwalader London revenue down again despite strong global performance
HSF’s accounts show revenue hit £447m amid a 23% profit hike and a sharp fall in debt HSF’s accounts show revenue hit £447m amid a 23% profit hike and a sharp fall in debt