‘Confidence and distinction’ – M&A grandee Comiskey elected Linklaters senior partner

In a case of second time lucky for Aedamar Comiskey, Linklaters’ illustrious head of corporate, the M&A heavy-hitter has been elected senior partner to succeed Charlie Jacobs on 1 July.

Long considered one of the most influential corporate partners in the Square Mile, Comiskey had been particularly hotly-tipped among the candidates, which also included London corporate partner Sarah Wiggins and Milan-based Western Europe managing partner Claudia Parzani. London partner and global US practice head Tom Shropshire had also been in the running early on but in February left the firm to take over the GC and company secretary position at Diageo.This is the second time Comiskey has competed in the coveted senior partner race – she lost out to Jacobs back in 2016 but was soon after named head of corporate to take over from veteran dealmaker Matthew Middleditch.

For his part, Jacobs himself followed a similar route into management, becoming senior partner and chair from the vantage point of being one of the most high-profile M&A lawyers in the City.

In February it emerged that Jacobs would be taking the road less travelled for outgoing law firm leaders, landing himself the role of co-head of investment banking at JP Morgan.

For Comiskey, assuming the role on a five-year term will be the next step in a distinguished career in which she has established herself as a substantial business generator, acting as Linklaters’ relationship partner for key clients including Aviva and HSBC.

She is also making history as Linklaters’ first female senior partner, with the firm following Magic Circle peer Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer which last September elected Asia disputes head Georgia Dawson as its first woman senior partner.

Jacobs said: ‘I have known Aedamar for her whole career at Linklaters. I have so much admiration for her client focus, strategic thinking and leadership skills not to mention her energy and passion for our people, culture and communities. I know she will lead the firm with confidence and distinction, and I shall follow with great interest the direction in which she takes the firm during her term.’

Comiskey said: ‘I am hugely proud to have been elected the firm’s first female senior partner. It is an honour and a privilege. Thank you to my colleagues for their trust and confidence in me – I intend to deliver on the vision set out in my manifesto.

‘I want Linklaters to stand out as the law firm with the best minds in the business from truly diverse backgrounds, contributing different perspectives to solve the complex challenges facing business and society today. And as we launch out of lockdown, our focus will be on fostering drive, ambition and creativity from our high-performing teams across the world, to deliver outstanding results for our world-class clients.

‘I would like to thank Charlie for his enormous contribution, energy and strong leadership as our senior partner over the five years and wish him all the very best for his future role at JP Morgan. I would also like to thank my two longstanding colleagues and friends – Claudia and Sarah – who both ran an excellent campaign.’

Comiskey joined Linklaters as a trainee in London 29 years ago and was elected partner in 2001. Alongside her management roles on the firm’s partnership board and executive committee in recent years, she has continued to lead high-profile transformational deals, including most recently advising G4S on the successful outcome of its high-profile contested takeover.

