Legal Business Blogs

City biz support jobs axed again as Taylor Wessing makes 28 redundant

Posted on |
Job cuts Taylor Wessing
City biz support jobs axed again as Taylor Wessing makes 28 redundant

Taylor Wessing has made 10% of its 270-strong City business services staff redundant, the latest in a string of firms moving support roles to lower-cost locations.

The UK top 20 firm announced the move today (7 February) following a consultation launched a year ago which affected up to 34 roles.

It said in a statement it was ‘pleased to report it has mitigated redundancies by finding affected staff new roles in London, or through redeployment in Liverpool’ which resulted in six of the 34 roles being saved.

Taylor Wessing also reported today that its Liverpool office, opened in November 2018, has since grown from ten to 17 lawyers and more than 60 business services professionals.

The firm plans to further grow the nearshoring base, led by real estate disputes head Saleem Fazal, to over 100 staff by April and has signed a ten-year lease for office space in the Edward Pavilion building in the Royal Albert Dock. Last year the firm said it planned to have 150 staff based there by the end of 2020.

Speaking to Legal Business when the firm kicked off its London consultation process, managing partner Shane Gleghorn said it wanted to ‘remain competitive, invest in our business and increase profitability’: ‘Many other organisations have the alternative resourcing model. We are wishing to focus on the legal piece and our current sectors of focus. We are not chasing local revenue, it is not about competing with local firms [in Liverpool].’

Related  News in brief - April 2016

Taylor Wessing’s job cuts in the City come despite the firm growing its profit for a number of years. In 2018/19 profit rose 10% to £62.6m as the firm lifted UK turnover 8% to £156.6m. Profit per equity partner grew 13% to £655,230, following a 20% increase the previous year.

A number of other firms have slashed their City business support roles in favour of low-cost centres. Baker McKenzie scrapped 46 jobs in June last year, with 15 people made redundant and 31 moved to different roles within the firm. Hogan Lovells cut 54 of around 500 City business services roles in June 2018, moving most of them to low-cost hubs in Birmingham, Johannesburg and Louisville.

Other firms to announce redundancies in recent years include Ashurst and Ince.

marco.cillario@legalease.co.uk

+1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin

Related Content

More cuts in the City as Ince & Co slashes more than 30 rolesMore cuts in the City as Ince & Co slashes more than 30 roles
‘It is to improve efficiency’: Ashurst cuts back overnight production team as it looks to offshore‘It is to improve efficiency’: Ashurst cuts back overnight production team as it looks to offshore
City biz services staff under threat again as Taylor Wessing mulls 34 redundanciesCity biz services staff under threat again as Taylor Wessing mulls 34 redundancies
‘Maintaining momentum’: Taylor Wessing posts UK income up 4.4% to £126.6m‘Maintaining momentum’: Taylor Wessing posts UK income up 4.4% to £126.6m
Freshfields, Linklaters and Taylor Wessing advise on United Biscuits sale to Turkish buyer
Partner promotions: Taylor Wessing makes five up to partner in UK as Clydes global round sees 13 made upPartner promotions: Taylor Wessing makes five up to partner in UK as Clydes global round sees 13 made up

More in Blogs

In-house: DWF leads as Eversheds loses sole adviser role on Severn Trent’s expanded panel In-house: DWF leads as Eversheds loses sole adviser role on Severn Trent’s expanded panel
‘Unlikely to be repeated’: SDT justifies sanctions in Freshfields’ Beckwith misconduct case ‘Unlikely to be repeated’: SDT justifies sanctions in Freshfields’ Beckwith misconduct case
Revolving doors: Cooley recruits another Latham partner as Harbottle makes private capital play Revolving doors: Cooley recruits another Latham partner as Harbottle makes private capital play