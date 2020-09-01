Sponsor message: Willis Towers Watson

At Willis Towers Watson, our clients benefit from both the depth of our resources across account management, risk management and claims advocacy, and the influence with underwriters that comes from being one of the largest insurance brokers in the world. We are not tied to any one insurer in the legal services sector, giving clients choice and the ability to generate genuine competition. Our highly-experienced brokers are committed to negotiating robust cover at the best possible price.

As well as bringing you the advantages of our global presence, we also offer a unique proposition to the legal services sector: we only work with law firms with 11 or more partners (or directors). This enables us to build close relationships with each of our clients and provide a personalised service from dedicated account handlers. It is the combination of our specialist teams, with the ability to offer tailored and innovative solutions, that sets us apart as the risk consultant and broker of choice.

We look forward to exploring customised risk solutions that can support your business.

Jonathan Angell

Head of legal services – FINEX

jonathan.angell@willistowerswatson.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3124 6535

Willis Towers Watson

51 Lime Street

London

EC3M 7DQ

www.willistowerswatson.com

